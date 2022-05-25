Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Malaysia govt, telcos on collision course over 5G wholesale plan

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/25/2022
Comment (0)

The Malaysian government is on a collision course with domestic mobile operators over its 5G wholesale network plan.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has rejected an appeal by the telcos to allow them to take a controlling stake in the new network, the Malay Mail reported Monday.

He has told them that he will not extend the June 30 deadline for investors to sign up for the scheme.

The impasse threatens to further delay Malaysia's path to commercial 5G. (Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)
The impasse threatens to further delay Malaysia's path to commercial 5G.
(Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)

The operators – Digi Telecom, Celcom Axiata, Maxis and U Mobile – have told the government that a "passive minority" stake in the project would not allow them to safeguard their investment.

The Ministry of Finance has offered nine Malaysian telcos a combined 70% stake in the newly-formed state-backed wholesaler, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

So far, only two smaller operators, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications, have accepted.

In a letter to the minister earlier this month, the four incumbents asked that they be allowed to acquire 51% of DNB, Reuters revealed last week.

"The MoF-proposed role as minority shareholders does not appear to make it feasible for any of us to add value as shareholders and is not commensurate to our contribution to the industry, or our duty to our shareholders and customers," they said.

Repeated roadblocks

The impasse threatens to further delay Malaysia's path to commercial 5G, which has hit repeated roadblocks as the government has attempted to shoehorn the industry into its single wholesale network plan.

Alternatively, if Aziz is genuinely set on calling the telcos' bluff, Malaysia will be trying to implement 5G without the support of the existing network operators. That is an approach even more radical than the wholesale network concept.

Reportedly, if the operators don't take a stake in the DNB network, Aziz is willing to allow investment from private equity firms.

His refusal to allow the four incumbents isn't his first rebuff. Last December, he rejected their call for the issue of a second wholesale license (see Malaysia 5G network boss blames 'posturing' MNOs for delays).

Besides the ownership structure of DNB, the four telcos are also unhappy with the proposed interconnection terms for access to the wholesale network.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

They have called for a review of the reference access offer (RAO), saying that the terms are "not commercially viable" and would lead to higher end-user prices.

They also condemned the absence of full transparency over DNB's rate of return, which would have a material impact on the affordability of network access, the letter said.

While the government has declared that 5G will transform its digital economy and help propel it to regional leadership in digital services, the reality is it is falling further behind neighboring countries such as Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, who have all launched commercial 5G.

Currently, only YTL is offering service over the DNB wholesale network, which has limited coverage.

The delay is taking its economic toll on the telcos. Listed operators Maxis, Celcom and Telekom Malaysia have between them lost 26 billion ringgit ($5.9 billion) in market cap this year, a local business news site has calculated.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE