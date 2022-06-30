Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Malaysia government, telcos finally agree on 5G industry structure

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/30/2022
Comment (0)

The clouds have finally cleared for Malaysia's much-delayed 5G rollout, with the six leading telcos agreeing on terms to invest in the government-backed 5G wholesaler DNB.

In an apparent last-minute backdown by the government, the telcos will be allowed to own 70% of DNB between them, local media reported Thursday.

June 30 was the deadline for the agreement, although Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said he would extend it into early July.

This is a reversal from a month ago when Aziz denied a request from the big four MNOs that they be allowed to own 51% of DNB (see Malaysia govt, telcos on collision course over 5G wholesale plan).

The agreement finally paves the way for the launch of 5G commercial service 18 months behind schedule. (Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)
The agreement finally paves the way for the launch of 5G commercial service 18 months behind schedule.
(Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)

The agreement ends a standoff between the government and the four leading operators – Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile – who have been opposed to the single wholesale network since it was unveiled two and a half years ago.

Two smaller operators, state-owned Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications, signed on to the DNB terms last month.

The government has refused to retreat on its single network plan, which it says will reduce duplication but still allow service competition. Earlier this year it also rejected the operators' proposal for a second, privately-owned 5G network.

Besides backing down on the ownership limits, the government has also responded to operators' concerns about the cost of wholesale access with a price review every three years.

The agreement finally paves the way for the launch of 5G commercial service 18 months behind schedule.

18 months behind schedule

While the Malaysian telecom industry has been stuck at the starting grid, neighbors Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines have all launched commercial 5G services.

Details of the DNB ownership structure have not been revealed, however. That includes how it will treat the pending merger of Celcom and Digi, which has just been approved by regulator MCMC.

Will the new entity, which will be the biggest operator by revenue and customers, be allowed to consolidate the two DNB holdings? Or will they be forced into a divestment?

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The two firms have already had to jump through some hoops for the MCMC, according to a stock exchange filing Wednesday.

They've promised to jettison Celcom's Yoodo brand, along with 70MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands, and to continue providing wholesale services to MVNO customers on existing terms.

They've also committed to investing 250 million Malaysian Ringgit (US$57 million) over the next five years in an innovation center.

The merger still requires the approval of the Securities Commission and shareholders. It is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, with Axiata and Telenor each holding a 33.1% stake.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE