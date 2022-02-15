Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Malaysia 5G network boss blames 'posturing' MNOs for delays

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/15/2022
Comment (0)

The head of Malaysia's contentious 5G wholesale network has blamed mobile operators for rollout delays and rejected a second network as not viable.

Ralph Marshall, CEO of the government-funded Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), said the single wholesale network (SWN) plan unveiled in late 2019 had been "inordinately delayed in its implementation as a result of posturing" by operators.

Digital Nasional Berhad began Malaysia's first 5G service in December, well behind Singapore and Thailand, which both launched in 2020. (Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)
Digital Nasional Berhad began Malaysia's first 5G service in December, well behind Singapore and Thailand, which both launched in 2020.
(Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)

The original plan was to create a consortium of operators to build the wholesale network. However, the plan failed because of a lack of commitment from the telcos and "conflicting interests" between them, according to Marshall.

"There was no urgency in the MNOs to implement 5G as they were content to further sweat the 4G network that they owned and were making substantial returns from," he said.

As a result, "Malaysia continued to slip behind its ASEAN neighbours in 5G rollout," Marshall wrote in a lengthy public response to questions from a member of parliament about the scheme.

DNB began Malaysia's first 5G service in limited locations in December, well behind neighbors Singapore and Thailand, which both launched in 2020.

"As for existing telco operators rolling out the network, if the country had waited for the telcos, the 5G network would likely have been delayed to 2023 or 2024," Marshall wrote.

The single network plan, first announced more than two years ago, has run into resistance from the incumbent operators, who say it will limit competition and their ability to differentiate.

Marshall rejected suggestions that the government issue a second wholesale license, warning that it would threaten DNB's viability (see Malaysian telcos call for second 5G network – report).

Private monopoly potential?

Marshall said it was "highly unlikely" that DNB would survive in its current form if another wholesale network provider were to be introduced.

The failure of DNB would mean that the second wholesale provider would eventually become a private SWN monopoly, while the government would incur legal and financial costs, he added.

Marshall argued that the SWN model was the most efficient way to use the scarce 5G spectrum. The aim was to ease the operators' investment load, accelerate the rollout and address poor connectivity in suburban and rural areas.

The national network would be a utility that would pass on cost savings, Marshall said, complaining that incumbent telcos had shown "it is not in their DNA to embrace a cost recovery model to roll out 5G infrastructure and pass on savings to end-users."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

He said that the 2019 report by an industry task force had estimated the total cost of a multi-network rollout at around RM30 billion (US$7.2 billion).

DNB has estimated a total cost of RM16.5 billion ($3.94 billion) over ten years, funded by commercial loans and only RM500 million ($119 million) equity from the government.

The cost includes RM8.5 billion ($2.03 billion) for network infrastructure such as fiber and ducts, RM4 billion ($1 billion) on the Ericsson-supplied equipment and RM4 billion ($1 billion) in operating costs.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE