Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

LG demos 320-meter wireless reach over tricky THz terrain

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/14/2022
Comment (0)

South Korea's LG Electronics has claimed a milestone in THz territory.

In a test carried out in Berlin's Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) the supplier said it achieved outdoor wireless data transmission distances of up to 320 meters in the 155GHz–175GHz frequency range (THz spectrum is generally defined as anything between 100GHz and 10THz).

"We are one step closer to realizing 6G speeds of 1 Tbit/s in both indoor and outdoor urban areas," said LG Electronics' CTO Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon.

LG claims the industry is 'one step closer' to realizing 6G speeds of 1 Tbit/s in both indoor and outdoor urban areas. (Source: Kirill Ivanov/Alamy Stock Photo)
LG claims the industry is 'one step closer' to realizing 6G speeds of 1 Tbit/s in both indoor and outdoor urban areas.
(Source: Kirill Ivanov/Alamy Stock Photo)

LG added that the successful demo was a 'significant step" towards commercializing 6G at THz, since reference cell coverage of basestations is around 250 meters for urban macro cells.

Just over a year ago LG proved it could transfer what it calls "6G THz" data over a distance of 100 meters outdoors – again, tapping into facilities and expertise at Fraunhofer HHI – but tech advances since then have evidently translated into a massive improvement in performance.

Under the THz hood

To compensate for high signal attenuation found in the 155GHz–175GHz frequency range, LG said it co-developed – in partnership with Fraunhofer HHI and Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics – a power amplifier capable of increasing transmission strength, as well as a receiver low-noise amplifier that improves incoming signal quality.

The latest demo used a multi-channel power amplifier with an output of more than 20dBm and an increase of over 5dBm compared with last year's trial. Also utilized was a receiver low-noise amplifier that minimizes noise generation for reception signal.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

These new technologies, said LG, have been integrated into its latest module design and apparently done in such a way to make future IC (integrated circuit) fabrication easier, smoothing the path towards commercialization.

LG plans to announce the full results of its latest 6G comms test and present an overview of the technology's development at the upcoming 6G Grand Summit, set to take place at the LG Science Park in Seoul on September 23.

The company is hosting the event in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS).

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc Yves, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE