Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Lessons from the afterlife of the fax

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/13/2021
Comment (0)

Video never killed the radio star, and neither did Napster or Spotify.

New technologies rarely replace the legacy tech completely. In most cases the older technology hangs around as a supplement or evolves into a new use. Even so, it is puzzling that not only is the fax machine still with us, but that its use has continued to grow. Around 17 billion faxes were sent in 2015 from around 43 million fax machines, according to one estimate.

The machines are still being made. As recently as 2018, China shipped 2.28 million fax machines. Last year it made 637,000 units, mostly by the same brands that dominated in its heyday two decades ago, like Canon and Ricoh. The fax may be an old technology – indeed, it predates Alexander Graham Bell's telephone by 30 years – but it remains popular because it is simple, secure and sometimes better suited to a particular industry or company practice.

In healthcare, for example, it is seen as more secure than transmitting through the public Internet. It's also popular because the different standards adopted by health databases makes digital record-sharing impossible. In places like Germany where faxed documents, unlike electronic ones, are legally recognized, 40% of businesses say they often send faxes. The German Bundestag banned the use of the fax just last January.

But the fax fascination runs deepest of all in Japan, despite multiple efforts to shake the habit. One 2011 survey estimated nearly 100% of businesses and 45% of private homes had a fax machine. When Prime Minister Suga took office last year he tasked the Minister for Administrative Reform, Taro Kono, to make another run at it. Kono knows his real enemy is not the technology itself but the supporting cultural practices and ecosystem.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

His initial target was the hanko, or personal seal. Ending the hanko culture would "eliminate the need for printouts and faxes," he declared after taking office, prompting an immediate backlash. As the Wall Street Journal reported: "A group of lawmakers recently submitted a letter – on paper – to senior government leaders to warn that Japan's culture of using personal seals in place of signatures was at risk owing to Kono's 'hasty and excessive move.' "

Beyond hanko is the reality of the Japanese economy: an efficient, globally oriented manufacturing sector and an inefficient service sector made up of several million small businesses. There's also the aging demographics, the high-touch service culture and Japan's unique writing system. Japan's fax culture will likely long outlast Kono.

There's a lesson here for telcos burnishing their digital transformation credentials. Digital technologies can bring vast efficiencies but they also bring sweeping change. Some organizations may not want to change. Or they can't change because their suppliers and customers are happy where they are.

The deeper lesson is to be sure that technology is fit for purpose. It should help businesses perform their functions in ways that better meets their customers' and their own needs. Even if that just means a better fax.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE