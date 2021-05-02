Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Kuaishou debut shows Hong Kong IPOs are still on fire

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 2/5/2021
Comment (0)

Kuaishou's thundering $5.4 billion public listing in Hong Kong shows TikTok's owner ByteDance there is room for two in the short video space.

And with its rival company's shares almost tripling on their first day of trading, ByteDance is leaning a little closer to a Hong Kong listing of its own this year.

Tencent-backed Kuaishou made a $1.1 billion loss this year, but this is the tech sector.

Streaming cash: Taiwanese 'King of Mando-pop' Jay Chou earned 20 million yuan, or $2.85 million, just 30 minutes into his first stream. (Source: Kuaishou)
Streaming cash: Taiwanese 'King of Mando-pop" Jay Chou earned 20 million yuan, or $2.85 million, just 30 minutes into his first stream. (Source: Kuaishou)

More tantalizing, for its investors like 5Y Capital and DCM Ventures, are its user figures.

Over 262 million Chinese users check Kuaishou daily, an average of ten times a day each, and spend 86 minutes on average watching videos and chatting with other users.

The number of people in China who log into Kuaishou at least monthly is 460 million. This is nearly one and a half times the population of the US.

More than ten cents

Kuaishou (its name means "fast hand") nabs a cut of tips all these viewers shower on content creators. These made up 62% of the company's revenue, in the first nine months of 2020.

These revenues, anyway, were up by 49% from the same period of 2019, to 41 billion Renminbi (US$6.34 billion).

Users originally were drawn in by often quirky depictions of rural Chinese life.

Having begun life emphasizing its contrasts with TikTok, it's come to resemble it as it matured, including a growing business with its popular hosts promoting goods to shoppers, a livestreamed e-commerce platform that Chinese regulators began cracking down on in November.

Jay Chou, a Taiwanese singer known as the King of Mandopop and one of the best-selling artists in mainland China, has lent his popularity to the site.

(Not without a tiny bit of recompense, either: his first live stream in July, in which he performed a magic show, brought in $2.85 million in 30 minutes.)

But monthly users of ByteDance's Douyin app – the domestic version of TikTok – represent another jump again, 604 million.

Both rivals rushed in 2020 to bolster their libraries of original music. Each signed a large-scale copyright deal with Tencent Music Entertainment.

Ma Huateng's Tencent owns a 17.8% stake in Kuaishou, along other holdings including 9% of Spotify and 12% of Snap.

Earlier this week, just before its listing, Kuaishou managed to get rapped on its knuckles for intellectual property violations by Beijing.

China's state-backed copyright association, the China Audio-Video Copyright Association, said it found 155 million videos on the site using music without permission.

What's with the IPOs?

The 194% first-day rise for the listing, which was jointly run by Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and China Renaissance, is the second-best debut ever for an IPO over $1 billion.

And after the plug was pulled in November at the last moment for the $37 billion listing of Jack Ma's Ant Group, Kuaishou's debut will lure both institutional and mom-and-pop investors to have a flutter on a run of IPOs currently showing no sign of coming off the boil.

But... why?

A liquidity glut, coupled with geologically-low interest rates, explains part of it.

Critics also argue investment banks have been generating hype for IPO "pop" by setting listing valuations intentionally low.

"Kuaishou was initially billed as $60 billion but is opening on the first day at $160 billion – what were the bankers doing with the pricing?" asks Lillian Li, who works in Chinese venture capital.

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on Light Reading.

Its market capitalization of $165 billion is now bigger than Sony's at $139 billion and not so far off Disney, at $326 billion.

For a company that in a decade still hasn't turned a profit, the cash might let Kuaishou ponder some acquisitions, though, and expand its revenue beyond nabbing shares of tips, into instead finding greater revenue streams from advertising and e-commerce.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE