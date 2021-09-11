Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

KT profit spikes 47% on 5G, digital and media growth

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/9/2021
Comment (0)

Korea's KT Corp has reported a 46.9% bump in Q3 earnings on the back of higher 5G take-up and its fast-expanding digital and media businesses.

Net income was 337.7 billion won ($290 million), with a 3.6% lift in revenue to 6.22 trillion won ($5.3 billion), KT announced Tuesday.

Black Pink endorsed: 5G, digital and content businesses power KT 47% earnings hike. Picture shows Jennie from K-Pop supergroup Black Pink (ask your kids) with the Galaxy Note on KT's network. (Source: Newscom / Alamy Stock Photo)
Black Pink endorsed: 5G, digital and content businesses power KT 47% earnings hike. Picture shows Jennie from K-Pop supergroup Black Pink (ask your kids) with the Galaxy Note on KT's network.
(Source: Newscom / Alamy Stock Photo)

Earnings were boosted by some one-off items, but the telco also hiked operating income 30% to 382.4 billion won thanks to stronger segment performances and a tight rein on operating expenses, up by just 2.2%. The company last year restructured around its telco and digital businesses and said it aims to boost digital revenue from 39% of the total this quarter to 50% in 2025.

Move on up

In its core mobile segment, service revenue grew 3.8% to 1.79 trillion won. 5G subscriptions now total 5.61 million, up from just over 5 million in Q2 and accounting for 39% of its customer base. Wireless ARPU was 32,476 won, up 0.4% sequentially and 2.7% year-on-year.

The company is also reaping the benefit of investments in new digital tech and in Korea's thriving media and content industry. Its AI, digital transformation and data center business grew 29.7% to 161.1 billion won. KT's AI-based contact center has been making sales in the financial services and other sectors and is about to launch an 'AI secretary' solution to small business.

"KT will be the frontrunner in the domestic AI contact center market and will launch many services that employ AI technology," said CFO Young-jin Kim told an earnings call Tuesday.

The IPTV and media business grew 15.9% while the music and TV content subsidiaries expanded by 24.6%, spurred by changing content consumption habits brought on by the pandemic, Kim said. But he warned that KT's Q4 numbers would take a hit from last month's network crash.

Black out

The telco suffered a nationwide outage on October 25, disrupting mobile and internet access for 40 minutes and cutting services ranging from payments to online classes. The company initially blamed a DDOS attack, but then acknowledged it was the result of an error by a staffer carrying out a routine update of its core routers.

The company has said it will pay compensation of up to 40 billion won ($34.1 million) for the outage.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Kim acknowledged KT's capex had declined in Q3 but said it was because of delays caused by the pandemic and semiconductor shortage. He said equipment orders were roughly the same as last year.

"We think capex spend is going to be concentrated in Q4 so on a per annum basis we will most likely see flat capex."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE