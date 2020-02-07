Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

KT chief warns of slow 5G adoption

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/2/2020
Comment (0)

KT CEO Hyeon-Mo Ku has issued a warning over slow 5G takeup, urging operators to shift to the business-to-business market and to deploy it as a platform rather than a network.

Ku told the GSMA Thrive online conference Wednesday that South Korean operators had achieved "the fastest growth rate in the world," gathering up 6.3 million 5G subs, or 9% of the total, in the first year.

But even so, he acknowledges takeup had been "lower than expected, especially when compared to LTE," which grew almost twice as fast in its first year. Some 16% of South Korean subscribers converted to the new network, rushing to embrace the emerging new world of smartphones and mobile data.

Ku, who formally took over the top job at KT on March 30, said KT and other 5G competitors had primarily targeted consumers, recording a small bump in ARPU as a result.

"However, the telecommunication market is not the same as in the past. Competition is getting fiercer, profitability is falling and government regulation is still a barrier to growth," Ku said.

5G offered limited prospects in the consumer market because 5G and LTE devices "are too similar to differentiate the value."

Telcos need to create a vision in the B2B sector, which offers much greater scope for differentiation and is not subject to government regulation.

"Above all, B2B customers will have a willingness to pay, as they can see the benefit for their business," Ku said.

"They see telecommunications services as an input, not as final product. For these reasons, there is a huge opportunity in the B2B market, and that is where we should be heading."

He said KT had created more than 150 corporate apps for 90 businesses, referencing use cases in media, healthcare and education.

He cited a video management solution integrated with a 10Gbit/s 5G link, allowing production teams to edit huge video files via mobile cloud rather than having to physically deliver them, cutting days off their schedule.

But Ku said the industry faced some obvious challenges, such as the need to get 5G modules quickly to market, and telcos' lack of domain knowledge in key verticals.

Operators also need to convince enterprise customers of the value of 5G. "It's our responsibility to clearly identify customer value in 5G by specifying the differences from WiFi and LTE."

Ku also cautioned that 5G itself cannot lead the expansion of adoption in B2B.

"5G is an infrastructure. How the other elements, such as data, AI and cloud, integrate and create synergy will be key to widespread adoption of 5G in B2B," he said.

"5G should not be considered as a network. If operators continue to look on 5G as just another network they will end up doing pricing and selling devices as in 4G.

"You cannot expect to make profit from 5G this way. 5G is a platform. We need to see 5G as a platform – and make it possible for various players and even consumers to join and create value."

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE