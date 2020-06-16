Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Is the worst over for the Indian telecom industry?

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 6/16/2020
Comment (0)

Until a few months ago, telecom in India was a story of doom and gloom. A court ruling about licensing fees and related penalties that operators owed the government was just the latest in a string of setbacks. Debts were mounting; Vodafone Idea was threatening to quit the market; customer spend was falling; profit margins were wafer-thin.

But recent weeks have brought more favorable developments, including a massive injection of funds into Indian operators and an increase in prices after years of decline. The tide may be turning.

Mega investments
The last two months have witnessed a massive injection of funds into Indian telcos, and especially Reliance Jio. In total, more than $13 billion has been invested in Jio Platforms, Jio's parent company. Investors have included social media giant Facebook as well as a raft of private equity companies, such as Silver Lake, General Atlantic, Vista and KKR. It is hard to think of a similar race between investors to pump billions into a telco.

While this partly reflects Jio's appeal, it is also a recognition of the Indian growth story and the country's digital potential. Reports that Amazon is interested in Airtel and that Google is eyeing a stake in Vodafone Idea are further signs of that potential. And it bodes well for the local telecom industry. (See Say hello to India's first digital service provider, Who's invested what (and why) in India's Jio Platforms? and Record funds for Indian telcos could signal revival.)

Tariff hike
A tariff hike in November last year was perhaps the first sign that conditions were improving for Indian telcos. The effects were seen in Airtel's surprisingly good results in its last fiscal quarter, with average revenue per user (ARPU) up 14%. (See Airtel's latest results are a pleasant surprise.)

Vodafone Idea sticks around
Vodafone Idea's decision to stay in India, even if it continues to be in distress, is a massive signal that all is not lost and that executives are optimistic conditions will improve. (See Vodafone Idea continues its Indian journey, for now.)

But it will be some time before the operator returns to profitability. Its massive debt will affect its ability to invest in new spectrum or network upgrades, putting it at a disadvantageous position alongside rivals.

Consolidation
Just four years ago, there were about ten to 12 service providers in every circle (service area). Now there are just three private operators and one state-owned telco (BSNL-MTNL). A spate of mergers and acquisitions, triggered by Jio's disruptive launch in 2016, has led to major consolidation.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

What all this means is that the existing operators now have more chance of turning a profit. A recent report from Jefferies, an investment bank, notes a fall in the intensity of competition and says this will help operators double their revenues over the next five years, to reach nearly $38 billion.

COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic, which hurled humanity into an unprecedented situation and brought economic activity to a near standstill, seems to have brought positive tidings for the Indian telecom industry.

Lockdowns have forced Indians to adopt online platforms for numerous tasks, including entertainment, gaming, banking, education and working from home. Broadband usage has soared, and interest is likely to remain high in the aftermath of the pandemic as Indians grow comfortable with doing business online.

Indeed, data traffic has risen 12% to 15% during the lockdown and many subscribers have been upgrading their services. That should boost ARPU for all telcos and might even spur the development of applications in areas such as virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things and the smart city. New applications could mean additional revenues for service providers.

On the other hand, the economy is struggling and usage by lower-income subscribers, especially prepaid customers, is likely to suffer.

As the market matures and dependence on broadband increases, the quality of the network experience will become more important, as it has in other countries. Combine that with reduced competition, and it is easy to envisage another increase in prices. The era of cheap mobility may be coming to an end.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE