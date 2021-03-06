Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Intra-Asia Internet demand overtakes trans-Pacific routes

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

Soaring intra-Asian Internet demand is upending longstanding traffic patterns – but will likely also ensure Hong Kong remains a major hub.

Intra-Asian traffic has overtaken the trans-Pacific route to become the biggest source of connectivity, according to Telegeography research analyst Shermaine Yung.

Safe harbor: Hong Kong has long been a hub for trade and tourists alike. It's now a nexus for data traffic too. (Source: Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
Safe harbor: Hong Kong has long been a hub for trade and tourists alike. It's now a nexus for data traffic too.
(Source: Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

Asia was the world's second-fastest growing region for international traffic in the period 2016-2020, with 40% growth. A big part of that surge has been from growing Internet use in emerging markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

High-speed traffic

It has been a rapid shift. Just six years ago, intra-Asia bandwidth took up less than half the region's total capacity.

Last year, it accounted for more than half, with Jakarta-Singapore becoming Asia's most heavily trafficked link, carrying more than 14 Tbit/s.

"While these trans-Pacific routes to the US are still dominant routes, the promising growth of internet demand in the region is also translating to high growth and internet bandwidth on intra-Asia routes," Yung writes in a blog post.

The sharp rise in Asia traffic is also transforming the neighboring Oceania market, which includes Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific states.

The combined Oceania and Asia data volume now accounts for over half of traffic in the region, compared to just 30% five years ago.

Keeping up appearances

Yung said the surge in intra-Asia bandwidth would help ensure that Hong Kong retained its status as a major hub.

She said the US rejection of Hong Kong-linked cables in the past two years "may be a game-changer" for the city as a future trans-Pacific landing point. "But that's not to be confused with Hong Kong's long-standing and firm status as a hub within Asia."

The trans-Pacific market is a small part of Hong Kong's subsea bandwidth, with just one major cable, Asia-America Gateway, connecting directly to North America.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

With more than 30 Tbit/s of international bandwidth traffic connected last year, Hong Kong is Asia's second-biggest hub behind Singapore.

It would take a lot more than "a few new trans-Pacific submarine cable landings" for other countries to emerge as regional hubs, Yung said.

"Other factors such as government regulations, market openness, costs, and geopolitical relationships also play a huge part in determining the extent to which international operators can enter the country."

She notes that the Philippines and Indonesia are burdened with tight regulations and relatively high costs, while Taiwan is ruled out because of its uncertain relationship with China.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE