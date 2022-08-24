Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Indonesia's Telkom to merge fixed, mobile businesses

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/24/2022
Comment (0)

Indonesia's biggest operator, PT Telkom, is planning to merge its fixed and mobile businesses – the latest in a series of Asian telco restructures.

The 52% state-owned company is in talks with investment advisers about the deal, with the aim of eventually separating its consumer-facing and corporate businesses, Bloomberg reported.

PT Telkom's mobile business, Telkomsel, which has Singtel as a 35% co-owner, has 176 million customers and accounts for around three-fifths of total revenue. Telkomsel last year posted earnings of 26.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah (US$1.76 billion) on revenue of 87.5 trillion rupiah ($5.9 billion).

Telkom's fixed-line broadband business, Indihome, has 8.6 million customers, accounting for 80% of the total market.

Telkom's corporate revamp is to better equip the company in the era of 5G. (Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)
Telkom's corporate revamp is to better equip the company in the era of 5G.
(Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)

The move to merge the businesses isn't a complete surprise. Singtel made an announcement four months ago about collaborating with Telkom on fixed mobile convergence.

Telkomsel has been streamlining its business by progressively transferring its mobile towers to PT Telkom's tower unit Mitratel. It shifted 10,500 towers to Mitratel between 2020 and 2021 and announced the sale of another 6,000 three weeks ago.

Regional corporate revamps

Telkom's corporate revamp is part of a regional pattern. Telstra, SK Telecom (SKT) and NTT have all carried out restructuring in the past two years to better equip themselves in the era of 5G and the digital economy.

While Telstra and SKT have restructured in different ways, Telkom's approach is similar to NTT's reacquisition of NTT DoCoMo, aimed at shaving costs and delivering fixed-mobile synergies.

The one difference is that Telkom and Indonesia see much more upside in the digital economy. Indonesia's tech sector is still in the growth phase, as exemplified by the $1.1 billion IPO of ride-sharing and e-commerce firm GoTo in April, immediately making it one of Indonesia's biggest companies.

The government has put digital at the heart of its economic strategy, with Communications Minister Johnny Plate calling on operators to accelerate their network rollouts to boost growth.

However, the one gap is 5G, which is confined to just nine cities – partly because of the lack of spectrum, but also because Indonesian operators are still sweating their LTE networks.

But local operators are also executing some restructuring of their own. Two of Telkomsel's rivals, Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison 3, completed a $6 billion merger in January, creating the second largest operator by revenue and customer numbers.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

PT Telkom's stock has risen 6.6% in the past week since the merger plan was revealed.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE