Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's operators respond to COVID-19

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 4/1/2020
Comment (0)

Following a government request amid the outbreak of COVID-19, India's operators have said they will continue providing prepaid connectivity even if customers cannot afford to extend the validity of services.

India was placed under a 21-day lockdown on March 24 to halt the spread of COVID-19. The move, however, has led to unprecedented hardship for consumers on low incomes who rely on prepaid services. Typically, villagers and people from small towns move to metros and big cities for work as laborers and daily wage earners. Because of the lockdown, several thousand people have lost their livelihoods and been returning to their homes. Authorities have been trying to stop them at city borders.

A majority of these people still use feature phones and minimum recharge prepaid plans. Service providers are stepping up to ensure this segment remains connected and is able to communicate with family and friends.

Vodafone Idea has extended the validity of prepaid plans till April 17, meaning customers will continue to receive incoming calls even if the validity expires. It is also adding talk time credit of 10 Indian rupees ($0.13) to the accounts of nearly 100 million feature phone users. Bharti Airtel has announced similar measures for its 80 million subscribers who use feature phones. State-backed BSNL and MTNL have also extended connectivity to their prepaid subscribers till April 20.

"In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of COVID-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lockdown," said Shashwat Sharma, Airtel's chief marketing officer, in a press note issued by the company.

Want to know more about 4G LTE? Check out our dedicated 4G LTE content channel here on Light Reading.

Jio, which offers pure-play 4G services and is unlikely to have feature phones on its network, is providing 100 minutes of calls and 100 text messages free to its subscribers across the country till April 17. This will benefit people who were recharging through physical retail stores. Further, JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls till April 17, post-validity.

This extension of validity also helps the telcos in retaining the customers, who might have easily moved to a different service provider if they were disconnected.

The hit to revenue because of this move might be offset by an increase in consumption in urban areas, where remote working has become the norm.

Further, there has been a massive increase in the use of streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) says growth in data consumption is as high as 30% and this is only likely to increase as the lockdown continues and people are forced to stay in their homes.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE