Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's much-awaited 5G spectrum auction set to be delayed again

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 6/7/2022
Comment (0)

India is unlikely to keep its date with 5G services as the spectrum auction seems to have been delayed again.

The government was planning to hold the 5G spectrum auction in June, with commercial launch on August 15, India's Independence Day.

The government was planning to hold the 5G spectrum auction in June, with commercial launch on August 15, India's Independence Day. (Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)
The government was planning to hold the 5G spectrum auction in June, with commercial launch on August 15, India's Independence Day.
(Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)

The key reason for the delay is that the government is unable to decide whether to allocate spectrum directly to enterprises for 5G private networks or to auction it.

Push me, pull you

In May, the Digital Communications Commission, the highest decision-making body of the Department of Telecommunications, approved the 5G spectrum auction in line with the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

However, the Union Cabinet has yet to clear it. Moreover, even after cabinet approval, it may take over a month for the government to issue the notice inviting applications, appoint an agency to conduct the auction, and finalize terms and conditions.

With the first week of June already over and the Union Cabinet still to approve the recommendations, there is little doubt that the 5G spectrum auction will be delayed.

Piece of the pie

It has been reported that several industry bodies and technology players are urging the government to allocate 5G spectrum to them to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. TRAI had recommended "all options" for private networks.

Several Indian technology companies, including Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Tata Communications, are keen to play a role in the private 5G sector and are trying to get spectrum directly from the government.

Tata Communications is likely to participate in the auctions because it already owns the Internet Service Provider (ISP) license.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

What does a delay in the 5G launch mean for India? Service providers don't seem to be in a hurry to launch 5G services, so a delay is not hurting them.

This is mainly because of a lack of killer use cases, especially in the consumer segment. Recently, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said in an analyst call that commercial 5G service will see a limited rollout in 2022 and 2023 because the ecosystem is not developed.

However, it's a different situation for enterprise, including industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles, remote surgery and so on. Private networks are one of the major drivers for 5G, and hence the persistence by Indian telcos to achieve a monopoly when it comes to spectrum.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE