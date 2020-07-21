Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's Jio wants to re-imagine global 5G market

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 7/21/2020
Comment (0)

Reliance Jio looks determined to crash the 5G vendor party.

The Indian operator says it has developed 5G technology that Jio Platforms, its parent company, will sell globally following deployment in its own network in the coming year. (See Jio gets $4.4B Google investment and touts in-house 5G products.)

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch," boasted Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of parent company Reliance Industries, at a recent annual general meeting. "This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G services in India, using 100% home-grown technologies and solutions."

"Once Jio's 5G solution is proven at India-scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service," he added.

It is first for an Indian telco and a move that will pit Jio against giants of the equipment market including Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia.

It has also prompted some industry head-scratching given Jio's lack of experience or expertise in the equipment market. Observers are still not sure how Jio will address the global 5G opportunity.

But Jio has never been shy about making a dramatic entrance. It came from nowhere in 2016 to overturn India's telecom sector just a few years later, and today ranks as the country's number-one telco. The latest bid to play a role in the global 5G market is unlikely to be a half-hearted effort.

"It is an ambitious statement, and Jio will likely adopt a novel approach to enter the global market as a 5G vendor," says Gabriel Brown, a principal analyst with Heavy Reading.

The cons
It is hard not to have reservations about the latest move given the might of the established vendors.

China's Huawei, the world's biggest 5G supplier, currently invests around $20 billion annually in research and development and began working on the technology as far back as 2009.

Many will doubt Jio's ability to have an impact.

At the same time, Jio has a reputation for unusual gambits that pay off.

In India, it has already built a highly automated 4G network from scratch, taking advantage of the latest cloud- and software-based technologies available to it at the time. Tareq Amin, one of the key executives who was involved in that project, is now the chief technology officer of Japan's Rakuten Mobile, which similarly aspires to become a global technology vendor.

Heavy Reading's Brown thinks the biggest challenge for Jio is scaling up. "Jio would need to scale across many markets to achieve economies of scale," he says. "Typically, the vendors scale across many markets, which helps them spread the cost and leverage insights and learnings from different geographies."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

It is also quite late to the 5G market. If it tests and launches 5G in India this year, it is unlikely to have a product for sale until 2022.

In other countries, 5G deployments began 18 months ago. Jio's offer will not arrive until long after the first wave of 5G investment.

The use of open RAN could provide a spur. The technology, which promises an opportunity for smaller vendors, is in demand by service providers. Jio is already a member of the O-RAN Alliance, the main specifications group, suggesting its 5G products will be O-RAN-compliant.

Another acquisition on the cards?
Jio's takeover of US-based Radisys in 2018 could also figure in its 5G plans.

"Acquiring Radisys is a key step in Jio's journey," says Brown. "It provides both scale and capability to the company and a protocol stack that will help." (See India's Reliance Industries Snaps Up Radisys .)

Before its 4G service launch, Jio also bought another vendor called Rancore Technologies, which played a crucial role in Jio's 4G tests and trials.

Further acquisitions seem likely. One in the open RAN space would give shape to Jio's vision of becoming a global 5G vendor, and Jio is in a strong fiscal position after recently attracting about $20 billion in funding from technology players including Facebook, Google, Qualcomm and Intel, plus private-equity firms such as KKR, General Atlantic and Silver Lake. (See What will Jio do with its recent windfall?)

Finally, a global vendor from India?
Considerable domestic excitement surrounds Jio's move.

"The industry has been looking out for a global telecom vendor from India for 20 years," says Brown. "It is such a massive market. Besides, most of the top vendors have research and development centers in India, so there is a strong capability and skill set [in the country]. The required ingredients are all there, so who knows?"

What's unclear is whether Jio's network products would be made available in India.

Rivals may naturally be wary of using a competitor's in-house technology, while Jio might worry about losing any network advantage that comes from its own kit.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Jio's two main rivals, could also be concerned about using 5G technology from an unproven source in mission-critical applications and public safety infrastructure.

On the other hand, the possible disappearance of Chinese vendors from the Indian market would create a vacuum Jio could fill. And India's government would probably be keen as it tries to boost reliance on homegrown technology.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE