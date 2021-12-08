Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's Jio may bid for T-Mobile Netherlands – report

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 8/12/2021
Comment (0)

India's Reliance Jio is in talks to acquire a stake in Deutsche Telekom's Netherlands subsidiary, according to media reports.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is working with an advisor to evaluate an offer for T-Mobile Netherlands. Deutsche Telekom is working with Morgan Stanley on the sale and is seeking around €5 billion (US$5.9 billion) for any deal. It is the second-largest telco in the Netherlands.

Going Dutch: Reliance Jio appears to be interested in buying T-Mobile Netherlands - a European first for an Indian telco. (Source: OXLAEY.com on Flickr, CC 2.0)
Going Dutch: Reliance Jio appears to be interested in buying T-Mobile Netherlands – a European first for an Indian telco.
(Source: OXLAEY.com on Flickr, CC 2.0)

While Jio is certainly cash-rich, acquiring more than $20 billion in funding last year, it is unclear why Jio would want to purchase a stake in a telco in Europe. The only other European country where Reliance Jio has a presence is Estonia, a research and knowledge center.

Open markets

The company had made clear its intention to sell its open RAN solution in the international market after deploying it at scale in India. In addition, it acquired US-based Radisys in 2018 for $74 million.

Jio's rival Bharti Airtel acquired Zain's Africa operations in 2010 to start operations on the continent.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

However, the African market is similar to India's telecom space in several aspects, including low ARPU and the massive digital divide. Airtel has also made other acquisitions in developing countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

If the Jio-Deutsche Telekom deal comes through, it will be the first telco acquisition by an Indian telco in Europe.

Clearly, the two companies will have a lot to learn from each other if the acquisition is successful, as it might be a precursor to more such acquisitions by Jio.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE