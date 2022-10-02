Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's Jio invests in deep-tech startup Two Platforms

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 2/10/2022
Comment (0)

Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio, India's largest service provider, has invested $15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley-based artificial reality company, for a 25% equity stake.

Two Platforms and Jio will together build products in AI, mixed realities and metaverse technologies.

The two companies will work together to accelerate the adoption of new technologies. Two Platforms was started by an Indian scientist and entrepreneur, Pranav Mistry, less than a year ago, in July 2021.

"Jio is foundational to India's digital transformation. We, at Two, are excited to partner with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce applications of Artificial Reality to consumers and businesses at scale," said Pranav Mistry, CEO of Two Platforms.

Virtually there

Two is building interactive and immersive AI experiences. Its platform enables real-time AI voice and video calls, digital humans, immersive spaces and lifelike gaming.

The company is working on interactive AI technologies for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

"We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at Two in the areas of AI/ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We look forward to working together with Two to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse," said Jio Platforms Director Akash Ambani in the press release. White & Case was the legal counsel for Jio for the transaction.

The operator was in the news recently over forming an alliance with the University of Oulu to work on 6G technology. Earlier, Jio had acquired US-based Radisys Corporation, which helped it in developing its own 5G stack.

Forming alliances

As part of preparing for 5G, Indian telcos are trying to gain new capabilities by forming alliances and acquiring stakes in startups.

For instance, Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service provider, recently acquired a 25% stake in Bengaluru-based SD-WAN company Lavelle Networks.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE