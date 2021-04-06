Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's Jio-Google 4G phone to drop before Diwali – report

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 6/4/2021
Comment (0)

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is expected to launch an economical smartphone, developed in partnership with Internet giant Google, before Diwali in November 2021, according to media reports.

The device, likely to be priced at $50, is reported to come in two variants, 4G and 5G. It is currently being tested at manufacturing units of Dixon Technologies, UTL Neolyncs, Flextronics and Wingtech Mobiles.

Time for an upgrade: Jio's current low-cost model, a 4G feature phone called Jio phone, is aimed at pulling in rival's 2G customers. (Source: Jio)
Time for an upgrade: Jio's current low-cost model, a 4G feature phone called Jio phone, is aimed at pulling in rival's 2G customers.
(Source: Jio)

The Jio-Google device is likely to be available exclusively at Reliance Industries-owned JioMart and Reliance Digital stores. It will be bundled with a Jio SIM, and in keeping with Jio's tendency to offer highly economical rates, the device is likely to be accompanied by lucrative offers.

Reliance and Google had formed an alliance last year for the development of an affordable device. Google had acquired a 7.73% stake in Jio Platforms the previous year.

Loss leader

Initial reports had suggested the price of the device would be around $70. However, it is possible that Jio may offer a subsidy to bring down the rate to $50, to enhance its appeal.

Jio is likely to open up pre-booking of the phone ahead of Diwali. Typically, vendors offer lucrative deals in the run up to the festival, so launch at that time will help push sales and adoption of the device. However, production could be hit because of rising COVID-19 cases in China, Taiwan and Vietnam as most manufacturers procure components from these markets.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

India has more than 300 million 2G users who continue to use feature phones – the high cost of smartphones is the biggest hindrance for 2G subscribers to access 4G. By bringing an affordable and economical 4G device to market, Reliance wants to make it easier for them to move from 2G to its 4G network. Reliance Jio is India's only pure-play 4G network.

These 2G subscribers are on rival networks of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who are also likely to accelerate the move of their 2G subscribers to their 4G networks. Bharti Airtel is also believed to be collaborating with domestic device manufacturers to develop a cheap device to make it easier for 2G subscribers to start using 4G connectivity.

This affordable device is likely to help Reliance capture a significant number of these 2G subscribers. Reliance has been aggressively pushing for policy changes to make India 2G-mukt (2G Free India).

However, uptake of the device also depends on the kind of experience it offers. A cheap device is not necessarily the reason for subscribers to accept a substandard experience.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE