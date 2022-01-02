Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's Airtel acquires 25% in SD-WAN company Lavelle

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 2/1/2022
Comment (0)

India's second-largest service provider, Bharti Airtel, has acquired a 25% stake in Lavelle Networks, a Bengaluru-based company specializing in software defined wide area networks (SD-WAN).

"As part of its NaaS [Network as a Service] portfolio, Airtel will offer software defined connectivity solution from Lavelle Networks and co-create a host of innovations as part of its NaaS platform. This also aims to bring 'Made in India' products and solutions for enterprises by offering cutting edge technology and cost efficiencies,” says the press release issued by Airtel.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. Interestingly, Lavelle was earlier part of the Reliance Jio program for start-ups, JioGenNext.

The announcement comes close on the heels of internet giant Google investing $1 billion in Airtel.

Business minded

Investment in Lavelle Networks is the latest in a series of initiatives taken by Airtel to sharpen its focus on the enterprise segment over the past few months.

It launched #5Gforbusiness to test business use cases of 5G. It has partnered with Capgemini to develop 5G use cases for Indian businesses, and tested Tata Consultancy Services' neural manufacturing suite on Airtel's 5G network.

The upcoming launch of 5G is one of the key reasons. Airtel is already serving more than one billion businesses, and wants to consolidate this position. Added to this, the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of Indian enterprises, and this has led to maturing of this market with demand for new concepts and technologies.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian enterprises, particularly small and medium enterprises, are moving their operations to the cloud to take advantage of the growing digital ecosystem.

As a result, there is an increase in demand for software-defined solutions that are better able to serve cloud-based hybrid IT environments.

"Its [SD-WAN] market in India is expected to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 55% in 2022-2026. As per F&S End-User Survey 2021, about 62% of enterprises plan to deploy SD-WAN across their organization in the next one to two years. Some of the major drivers which would contribute to this phenomenal run include the need for seamless management of Hybrid Networks, faster deployment of new sites, and network cost-efficiency," says Apalak Ghosh, associate director and head of ICT at Frost & Sullivan South Asia.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE