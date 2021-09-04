Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Indian telcos want a share of the growing IoT business

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 4/9/2021
Comment (0)

The Internet of Things (IoT) seems to be the flavor of the month as far as Indian service providers' enterprise offerings are concerned.

Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel launched IoT platforms earlier this week, while Reliance Jio is believed to be currently testing its IoT services.

Airtel launched Airtel IoT, a 5G-ready IoT platform. The company has one of the largest bases of enterprise subscribers, and it will be looking to leverage this to push its IoT offerings.

Parent company Bharti Enterprises has recently entered into an agreement with Dixon Technologies to manufacture several products, including IoT devices.

Starter's orders

Vodafone Idea was one of the firsts telcos to start focusing on the IoT. With the launch of the new platform, it plans to concentrate on automotive, logistics, infrastructure and utility industry verticals.

The company is looking at a collaborative model, and has already formed alliances with a few firms. It would also be drawing on lessons learned in global markets to gain a greater market share.

"The telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation," says the press note issued by the company. Vodafone Idea will also provide customized IoT solutions to enterprises.

India's largest service provider, Jio, is in talks with OEMs to launch its IoT services, according to media reports.

Snowball effect

A recent study by Zinnov, a management and strategy consulting firm, says that India had around 200-250 million connected devices by the end of 2019, and predicts that this number will touch 2 billion by 2021.

There has been a massive growth in IoT adoption in the last three years. Manufacturing, automotive and transportation, and energy and utilities are the top three verticals driving adoption, says the report.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on Light Reading.

With the upcoming launch of 5G and focus on edge computing, Indian telcos stand to provide high-end and high-margin IoT services to enterprises.

However, this demands a deep understanding of the different industry verticals. The current focus on IoT is possibly part of a long-term strategy to gain insights and develop high-end use cases for different segments.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE