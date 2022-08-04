Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Indian telcos want more control in procuring gear

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 4/8/2022
Comment (0)

India's top three service providers, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio, have spoken with one voice regarding flexibility in procuring telecom gear from vendors, while responding to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI's) Consultation paper on Promoting Networking and Telecom Equipment Manufacturing in India.

"TSPs [Telecom Service Providers] should be allowed to procure/use all products i.e. globally available or indigenous manufactured, so as to have the latest equipment and network system as per technological advancement," says Bharti Airtel's response to the consultation paper.

Even so, the service provider suggests an "incentive-based approach to encourage procurement of indigenous NATE by TSPs. In such NATE [Networking and Telecom Equipment] procurement cases, an exemption of GST on the procurement of NATE may be provided as an incentive."

Indian vendors recommend a combination of incentives and penalties to boost domestic manufacturing. (Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)
Indian vendors recommend a combination of incentives and penalties to boost domestic manufacturing.
(Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)

Airtel also recommends that the benefits of the PLI scheme should be available to all vendors, whether global or Indian, who meet requirements. However, it also raises concerns over whether the domestic industry's capacity and policy mandates can impact the network rollout of the telcos.

"Given India's domestic manufacturing capacity limitations and the need for sectors growth and rollout of services to citizens of India in a timely and effective manner, we believe that existing and planned rollout of industry should not be constrained/disrupted due to any policy mandates like PMA/PLI," said Airtel.

Reliance Jio, which is developing its own 5G solution, said that it supports the "concept of Preferential Market Access [PMA] for domestic manufactured products and believes that it can be an effective tool for promoting Indian products."

Even so, it said, "PMA policy should be in the form of a nudge intervention ensuring positive reinforcement and influences the behavior by way of incentivising through preferential market access."

The government is trying to promote the manufacturing and purchase of domestic telecom gear by the Indian service providers. It launched the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 2021 to boost the local production of telecom gear.

This comes at a time when Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE were not allowed to participate in 5G trials, and are yet to receive trusted equipment approval from the government.

The domestic vendors' story

However, Indian vendors recommend a combination of incentives and penalties to boost domestic manufacturing.

In its submission, the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council recommends using a part of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for the research and development of indigenous products and solutions.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Tejas, in its submission, recommends incentives for Indian telcos to boost domestic manufacturing.

"It is recommended that license conditions of telecom operators be modified to give them incentive equal to 50% of the value of made in India products as specified in DOT PMI (Preference to Make in India) policy," said Tejas.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE