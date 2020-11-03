Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India needs U-turn to prevent Jio monopoly

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 3/11/2020
Comment (0)

Mukesh Ambani's takeover of India's telecom sector is nearly complete. Aided by Indian authorities, the country's wealthiest man has driven most of his smaller rivals into mergers or out of business since late 2016, when his Reliance Jio business first bowled into the market. Only two other national players in the private sector remain: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Both are struggling. Vodafone might not survive.

Several years ago, India had one of the world's most competitive telecom markets, with numerous players vying for business. Now, there is a serious risk of monopoly.

Outside the telecom sector, where tens of thousands have lost jobs, no one is making a big fuss. Jio has lured customers by offering super low-cost access to a state-of-the-art network. Its generosity relies on the financial strength of parent company Reliance Industries, India's most valuable firm. Hooked on a daily feed of cheap gigabytes, Jio's customers won't care.

In the future, they just might. Whatever the sector, monopolies are not typically associated with low fees and top-notch services. Jio's charity might continue after the disappearance of its competitors. But that is a big if. And Ambani did not become India's richest man by giving services away for free.

Ordinarily, the job of the competition authority is to ensure this sort of thing doesn't happen. There are only two explanations for the predicament that India now faces: Either regulators have failed dismally in their jobs over a sustained period, or they have colluded in Ambani's landgrab. Developments point to the latter.

That is because nearly all India's regulatory moves in the last few years have favored Jio. This started even before the launch of services, when the company received India's only pan-India voice and data license for what critics said was a tiny fraction of normal fees. The accusations were quickly dismissed by India's government.

Authorities followed up with another favor in 2018 when they changed rules on predatory pricing to suit Jio. Previously, they had based assessments of significant market power on a company's subscriber numbers, turnover, network capacity and traffic volumes. With the overhaul, only subscriber numbers and turnover were up for consideration. It meant older companies would face pricing restrictions while Jio would not.

Since Jio's arrival, India's competition authorities have waved through a succession of takeovers and mergers that would have set off alarms in just about any other democratic country. Consolidation usually means the disappearance of perhaps two or three players. India's list of casualties is long enough to pin to a memorial. They include names such as Aircel, MTS, Reliance Communications, Telenor and Tikona. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, two former titans, have merged.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

No doubt, India was ripe for change. When Jio rocked up, it looked grossly inefficient and had fallen behind other parts of the world on the rollout of high-speed mobile data networks. The catalyst provided by a new operator, taking advantage of the latest technologies, was welcome.

But the looming prospect of a monopoly in a market that once featured more than a dozen players would make any rational policymaker stop and think. Instead, India's authorities have hit the gas. They are now chasing operators for billions in what they say are unpaid licensing fees. Jio, notably, owes significantly less than Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea.

In the latest development, India has been forced to postpone a 5G spectrum auction that was supposed to happen this April. Neither Bharti Airtel nor Vodafone Idea is in a position to buy new spectrum licenses at the high prices the government wants to charge. Only Jio could realistically afford those rates.

India desperately needs a U-turn. It is reportedly preparing a rescue package for stressed telecom companies and could offer relief to companies that owe licensing fees. But it will have to go far to persuade the international community it upholds fair play. Otherwise, India's smartphone addicts may eventually find Jio is their only option.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei's '18-month lead' in 5G is telecom's most spurious claim

Suggestions the Chinese equipment vendor's 5G challengers are years behind do not hold up to scrutiny.

Ailing Nokia courted by Deutsche Telekom for open RAN boost

A merger isn't a viable option for the Finnish vendor, and asset sales would be hard to justify. What about an open RAN push?

Ericsson, Huawei & Nokia's 5G 'wins' are no big deal

The world's mobile network equipment makers continue to make a fuss about information that is a red herring.

Will MWC ever be the same again?

Concerns about health, climate change and business value raise stark questions about the future of the giant trade show.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE’s 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE