Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India likely to hold 5G auctions in May

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction is likely to be held in May 2022 – but only if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shares its recommendations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on sale process and pricing by the end of March.

If the auctions are held in May, India will see the launch of 5G services by the end of 2022.

In 2021 TRAI launched a 5G spectrum consultation paper. Participants had until February 15 to submit comments. TRAI now has to review the statements and share the final recommendations with the DoT.

Full speed ahead? India's 5G auctions are finally happening - but only if the Telecom Regulatory Authority and the Department of Telecommunications get their ducks in a row by the end of March. (Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)
Full speed ahead? India's 5G auctions are finally happening - but only if the Telecom Regulatory Authority and the Department of Telecommunications get their ducks in a row by the end of March.
(Source: rahul jarwal on Unsplash)

While several conflicts have emerged in the comments posted by the service providers, the telcos agree that the reserve cost of the spectrum must be reduced. The government was unsuccessful selling the 700MHz spectrum in previous auctions because of the high reserve rate.

"Given the fact that in 2016 only 41% and in 2021, only 37.1% of the spectrum was sold, the majority of that at the reserve price itself, we suggest that the reserve price should be kept low and fixed at 50% of the valuation of the spectrum to enable competitive bidding and market-driven price discovery," said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) in their response.

Spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MGz, 2500MHz, and 3300MHZ to 3600MHz will be auctioned.

There is unlikely to be any active bidding in the upcoming auctions because there will be only three telcos (Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea), coupled with the lack of spectrum available and the high reserve price. Considering the poor financial health of Vodafone Idea, it is likely to bid selectively.

Spectrum for 5G private networks

A conflict is building in the industry over how spectrum should be allotted for 5G private networks.

While telcos believe spectrum should be auctioned and licensed, technology companies think it should be offered at administrative rates to enterprises that want to build 5G private networks.

"Any move such as setting aside/ allocation of 5G spectrum (via delicensed/ administrative basis) for catering to the connectivity needs of Industry 4.0 / M2M communication services by way of Private Captive Networks, not only truncate the revenues of the licensed service providers but also affect the revenue of the Government," said the COAI response to the TRAI consultation paper.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Meanwhile, technology companies believe that they should get the spectrum directly from the government.

"Greater control over network design and spectrum management are crucial enablers for the success of NPNs across a diverse and constantly evolving set of end-use requirements. Therefore, direct licensing of the earmarked spectrum is likely to enable a greater number of use cases for NPNs, while also providing certainty to enterprises on the availability spectrum access for the duration of the licenses," said the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) response.

The TRAI recommendations should address key concerns for a successful auction. They have been delayed for several years now, and any further wait will set the 5G launch back by a few more years.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE