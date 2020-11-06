Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India considers sweeteners to attract telecom gear manufacturers

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 6/11/2020
Comment (0)

India is trying to lure equipment manufacturers to its telecom market with the promise of financial incentives for companies that commit to investments.

Under a so-called "productivity-linked incentive" (or PLI) scheme, the Department of Telecommunications will offer financial incentives worth between 4% and 6% of sales over a five-year period.

To qualify, a firm must invest more than 6 billion Indian rupees ($79 million) in the country over a four-year period and export goods worth between INR10 billion ($132 million) and INR30 billion ($396 million) annually.

The plans have already been cleared by the Digital Communications Commission but still require the approval of the cabinet before they come into force.

Authorities hope the scheme will attract manufacturers previously discouraged by the cost drawbacks of doing business in India.

The country has lost out to lower-cost markets such as China and Vietnam in the manufacturing sector. While global firms including Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia all have facilities in India, the percentage of locally sourced material and components remains very small.

The latest initiative comes a few years after the government launched a similar scheme for mobile device makers. That helped attract global device companies such as Apple and Samsung.

More broadly, India has been trying to establish itself as a manufacturing destination for years. And the government has announced several incentives for foreign firms as part of its ambitious "Make in India" initiative. Those have included a reduction in corporate tax for the first time in three decades, of significant benefit to the manufacturing sector.

Security is another reason for India to promote local manufacturing. Several countries have banned Chinese gear makers such as Huawei and ZTE from participating in the 5G market because of security concerns. In India, authorities have yet to clarify if service providers can use Chinese equipment.

The PMA issue
The local Indian telecom gear makers, such as Tejas Networks and Sterlite Technologies, have been demanding so-called Preferential Market Access (PMA), which would give an advantage to local firms. PMA would essentially work by offering greater market access to firms that do 50% of "value addition" locally.

Global firms, like Nokia, Huawei and Ericsson, are clearly at a disadvantage here and would lose out if a contract demanded a higher share of locally manufactured components. Understandably, they have opposed any suggestions they should be included in a PMA scheme.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Indian government has recently started to focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat (meaning self-reliant India) initiatives, and the PMA, if it happens, seems to be a step in this direction.

India is currently dependent on imports for its telecom equipment, importing $21 billion worth of telecom gear in the 2017/18 fiscal year. The country is a major market for global telecom manufacturers Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.

Given that situation, it will not be easy for the country to move toward local firms. And a shift could even hit resistance from service providers that lack confidence in Indian firms' ability to offer the best products and prices. Right now, few Indian companies can manufacture at scale to meet the requirements of Indian telcos.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE