Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India amends gear procurement rules for ISPs

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 3/18/2021
Comment (0)

In a move that could impact Chinese telecom equipment vendors, the Indian government has mandated that Internet service providers (ISPs) purchase equipment approved by it because of concerns over national security.

The government had amended the procurement rules for the telcos earlier this month.

Starting June 15, 2021, ISPs will now be able to buy equipment listed as "trusted products." This list is yet to be finalized by the Government. As of December 2020, India had 1,437 ISPs.

Not welcome: India is doubling down on efforts to block Chinese vendors from their networks. (Source: Huawei)
Not welcome: India is doubling down on efforts to block Chinese vendors from their networks. (Source: Huawei)

The DoT has added a clause in the ISP License Agreement, saying that the government can impose riders on the procurement of equipment on the grounds of defense or national security. The government has authorized the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) for this. Further, the ISPs will need to provide information as and when sought by the authority.

"With effect from June 15, the licensee shall only connect trusted products in its network and seek permission from the designated authority [NCSC] for the upgrade of existing network utilizing telecommunications equipment not designated as trusted products," says a notification by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The ongoing annual maintenance contracts for the existing equipment will not be affected by this.

Ripple effect

The move also potentially impacts organizations like Power Grid Corporation, RailTel Corporation, and Gas Authority of India Ltd, which hold ISP licenses. However, as government organizations they were already required to get prior approval from central government, before procuring any equipment from countries which share land borders with India.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

The ISPs are known to use Chinese gear extensively because of the cost advantage offered by them. Post tension at the India-China border last year, the administration has taken several initiatives, including banning more than 200 Chinese apps to bring down the usage of Chinese products and services.

The government also canceled and then subsequently re-issued a new BSNL 4G tender to ensure that the Chinese vendors are not able to participate.

The Chinese vendors, Huawei and ZTE, have been banned in several countries, including the US, the United Kingdom and Australia, because of security concerns.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE