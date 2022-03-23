Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India 5G testing mandate could lead to device shortage

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 3/23/2022
Comment (0)

India's private operators - Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio - have warned that mandatory local testing and certification of 5G devices will lead to severe shortages. Starting on January 1, 2023, all 5G phones must be tested at accredited local labs before being sold in the country.

They have asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reconsider, adding that the move would also negatively impact overall data consumption and restrict market access, especially in smaller towns and villages.

The biggest concern is that the new rules will create a bottleneck, thwarting India's ambitions of displacing China to become the global mobile handset manufacturing base of choice.

You're blocked: India's operators say delays caused by local testing of 5G devices could slow widespread adoption of 5G. (Source: Amlan Mathur/Alamy Stock Photo)
You're blocked: India's operators say delays caused by local testing of 5G devices could slow widespread adoption of 5G.
(Source: Amlan Mathur/Alamy Stock Photo)

The telcos are preparing to spend a considerable amount in acquiring 5G spectrum and are busy setting up a 5G network. India will likely hold the spectrum auction in May 2022, with a launch likely to coincide with India's Independence Day on August 15. The service providers allege that local testing of 5G devices will seriously impact the widespread adoption of 5G.

The DoT's technical wing, Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC), only recently decided to include 5G devices under Phase 5 of the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) program scheduled to start in January 2023.

The program was originally meant only for smartwatches, smart cameras and other wearables.

Telcos form Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

In response, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, tech giants Apple and Google, and some of the biggest device manufacturers, such as Nokia and Huawei, among others, have come together to form the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The group is urging the DoT to cancel the plans, pointing out the testing is likely to be time-consuming and will also add to the compliance costs for vendors, pushing up prices.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

They want the DoT and TEC to allow the mobile industry to remain within the purview of the existing Ministry of IT and Electronics and Bureau of Industrial Standards. This regulatory framework requires consumer electronic products to be registered and conform to India's safety standards.

The COAI also makes the case that keeping the consumer electronics industry separate from TEC's MTCTE program will give the industry a boost by opening doors to investment via the Production Linked Investment (PLI) Scheme and set India on course to become a global leader in mobile handset manufacturing.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE