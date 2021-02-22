Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

In chip dip, Apple shoves to front of Foxconn queue

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 2/22/2021
Comment (0)

Foxconn, Apple's semiconductor supplier, says it expects the global chip shortage will have only "limited impact" on the Taiwanese chipmaker and its chief customers. Who are, by strange coincidence, the world's biggest consumer electronics firms.

The lesson is that when push comes to shove among chip customers, it's good to be the biggest beast in the jungle.

Get in line: Apple is big enough to muscle its way to the front of the queue. (Source: iphonedigital on Flickr CC2.0)
Get in line: Apple is big enough to muscle its way to the front of the queue.
(Source: iphonedigital on Flickr CC2.0)

The world's top electronics makers have largely hoovered up the world's currently sharply limited semiconductor supply. Apple is Foxconn's biggest customer. Its suppliers tend to prioritize it. Apple spends more on chips just for the iPhone each year than the $40 billion the entire auto industry spends on chips.

Taipei personalities

Don't pity Foxconn, though, which should hardly suffer for the choice. Amazon has recently tasked Foxconn's Cloud Network Technology to start churning out Fire TV sticks at its Indian plant in Chennai. Rumors are swirling that Apple is also sending prototype foldable iPhones to Foxconn to make.

The semiconductor maker, which employs one million people, should do well in the first half of 2021, "especially as the pandemic is easing and demand is still being sustained," says Liu Young-way, the company's chairman. And Foxconn is investing heavily in a new electric vehicles platform, promising three models by the last three months of this year, batting its eyes just slightly at tech companies like Apple who have been furiously contemplating bringing their brand into cars.

Big queue at the chippie

Industries from smartphones to carmakers are all now feeling the pinch of a global chip shortage. The shortage was caused by a lockdown surge in sales for laptops, games consoles, and televisions, then bolstered by a bounceback in auto sales.

If this isn't bad enough, a freak burst of Arctic weather in Texas, on top of it all, shut down the Samsung, NXP, and Infineon semiconductor plants around Austin. In a tight market, the decision of top foundries like Foxconn and TSMC to prioritize companies like Apple and Amazon comes at the detriment of smaller industries like, notably, automotives.

Even though at the top end, a modern electric vehicle contains over $800 worth of semiconductors, and as tech companies blur the line with automakers their silicon content may rocket up. Chipmakers shoot back that the auto industry is quick to slash orders in a downturn and during recoveries, demand investment in new production. And carmakers also tend to buy fairly basic silicon, like microcontrollers churned at in older foundries.

If a top-flight chipmaker agrees to make it, then a carmaker doesn't want it, it's hardly going to convince Sony to plug it into a Playstation 5. Currently, it takes 26 weeks for an automaker to get its hands on a microcontroller, after ordering it. Double the normal 13.

Auto industry suppliers like Infineon and Robert Bosch, realizing their place in the pecking order, are now looking into commissioning new foundries this year. But for now, lack of a $30 component will be halting production of $60,000 cars.

Worries about working conditions

To keep pace with demand, Foxconn offered its workers in China bonuses and overtime to keep working over the recent Chinese New Year, to keep pace with enormous global demand. Pegatron and Luxshare did the same.

Meanwhile, Apple has asked the Fair Labor Association to investigate working conditions of Foxconn's employees, amid criticism they are overworked and underpaid. In response, Foxconn says it has raised basic salaries of its workers by 25%, with Shenzhen factory workers now earning between $285 and $400 a month, based on performance.

It's not the only point in its supply chain where Apple has had to face worries and criticisms about working conditions. In November 2020, Apple put its manufacturing partner Pegatron on probation for making unapproved use of students to carry out overtime and night shifts.

And longtime supplier O-Film Group recently got the chop altogether from Apple's camera module supply chain, when it emerged the company was using Uighur forced labor. The end result may turn out that the world's top buyers get first choice not just for supply, but to buy from chipmakers with the least bad human rights records.

So the harder choices may possibly fall to carmakers, who may face impossible decisions between keeping their factories quiet, or courting fury by going to companies the electronics firms have shunned.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE