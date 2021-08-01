Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Hyundai upsets Apple-cart over self-driving car talks

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/8/2021
Comment (0)

It was reported in December that Apple has self-driving car technology firmly in its crosshairs and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own battery technology, according to Reuters.

Today, reports have emerged that South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co. is in talks with the iPhone behemoth about an electric car and battery joint venture, apparently sending Hyundai shares sky high.

However, it also seems that Hyundai may have incurred the wrath of the famously secretive Apple by jumping the gun on announcing talks.

Down in flames: Hyundai appears to have displeased the Apple overlords by talking about a potential tie-up. (Source: Olivier Miche on Unsplash.)
Down in flames: Hyundai appears to have displeased the Apple overlords by talking about a potential tie-up.
(Source: Olivier Miche on Unsplash.)

According to Bloomberg, Hyundai revised its first statement in a matter of hours, removing any reference to Apple and saying only that it had been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous electric vehicles.

The story so far...

According to the December report from Reuters, Apple's automotive gamble under Project Titan has started to gain traction after years of uncertainty about the project's future.

Unidentified sources told the news agency that Apple is aiming to build a vehicle for consumers, and has come up with a new battery design that could reduce costs and increase range.

At the time, sources also said that Apple would likely rely on a manufacturing partner to build the vehicles.

Enter Hyundai, which some analysts suggest could be an ideal partner to help realize Apple's car dreams. Indeed, the two companies already work together on CarPlay, Apple's software for connecting iPhones to vehicles.

Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities, told Reuters that Apple "could see Hyundai as an ideal partner, because when it comes to legacy US automakers, they all have strong unions, which Apple would like to avoid. Moreover, their [legacy US automakers] labor cost is much higher than that of Hyundai, which often plays a big role when it comes to car production."

Although Hyundai has now backtracked from its initial statement, it seems likely that the Korean carmaker has been closely involved in talks.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in no hurry to decide on its future car partners.

Driving nowhere?

The reports come amid growing skepticism in some quarters that self-driving cars will ever be a viable option.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on Light Reading.

John Krafcik, chief executive of Google's sister company Waymo, told the Financial Times [paywall] that the technology remains out of reach.

"It's an extraordinary grind ... a bigger challenge than launching a rocket and putting it in orbit around the Earth," he said.

Last month, Uber sold its self-driving car unit to Amazon-backed rival Aurora for $4 billion.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE