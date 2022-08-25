Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei's Ren urges profits over growth as prospects dim

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/25/2022
Comment (0)

Huawei faces a crisis over the next three years and must focus on survival rather than growth, CEO Ren Zhengfei has warned.

In an internal memo that has lit up Chinese social media, the 77-year-old founder and ex-PLA officer said the company had to wind back its "overly optimistic expectations" and target profitability and cash flow instead of scale.

Ren said the next ten years would be "very painful" as the global economy contracts.

Despite the bleak language in the memo, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei gives no hint of taking an axe to any of Huawei's businesses just yet. (Source: Huawei)
Despite the bleak language in the memo, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei gives no hint of taking an axe to any of Huawei's businesses just yet.
(Source: Huawei)

"Now, due to the impact of the war and the continued blockade and suppression by the United States, the world's economy will not turn for the better in the next three to five years. Coupled with the impact of the epidemic, there will be no region in the world that is a bright spot," he wrote.

"Under such circumstances, Huawei's overly optimistic expectations about the future will be lowered. ‍‍In 2023 or even 2025, we must take survival as the main program."

The company needs to find a way through the next three years, he urged.

"We need to adjust the point of survival to focus on cash flow and real profits, not just sales revenue. The first thing to do is to survive, and if you survive, you will have a future."

He warned that "peripheral" businesses that don't generate value in the next few years should be reduced or closed.

Business continually shrinking

Huawei's business has continually contracted since 2019 when the US slapped bans on the exporting of key components and technologies. US pressure has also led to the exclusion of Huawei from 5G contracts in most western economies.

Revenue has fallen by a third since 2020, its interim result earlier this month revealed (see Huawei shrinks further despite enterprise gains).

Ren's folksy letters to Huawei staff are routinely leaked but rarely attract much attention outside tech media and social media.

This latest is a hugely viral exception – most likely not just because of respect for Ren or patriotic support for Huawei, but because it also reflects China's growing economic gloom.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

As the Pekingology blog put it: "China's economy fell 2.6% in the second quarter from the previous quarter. One in every five people aged 16-24 is without a job. The real estate industry, estimated to account for from 13% to 30% percent of the GDP, is in deep trouble. It is apparently against the background that Ren's reportedly dire warnings struck a nerve here."

Despite the bleak language in the memo, Ren gives no hint of taking an ax to any of Huawei's businesses just yet.

He affirmed the role of new growth drivers such as the cloud, digital energy and smart car solutions. He also gave a shout out to R&D, whose funding has remained steady despite the plunge in revenue, which he stressed was essential for maintaining product quality.

But it might be significant that he didn't mention the device business, which has been hit hardest by US sanctions, as exemplified by its new 4G-only flagship M50 handset, set for launch in two weeks.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE