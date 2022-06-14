Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei's auto business rebounds

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/14/2022
Comment (0)

After a disastrous start, Huawei's nascent car business is rebounding, with strong sales of its latest model and a series of new OEM deals.

The Wenjie M5, jointly produced by Huawei and small carmaker Chongqing Sokon, sold 11,000 units in the first 87 days, including nearly half in May, local media have reported.

That's already more than the initial vehicle, the Seres SF5, sold in seven months (see Huawei takes the wheel in auto partnership after first car flops).

Huawei has also just struck smart car deals with Chery Automobile, Jianghuai Automobile and Jihu Automobile. (Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)
Huawei has also just struck smart car deals with Chery Automobile, Jianghuai Automobile and Jihu Automobile.
(Source: Sipa US/Alamy Stock Photo)

The M5, the first model to be equipped with Huawei's Harmony OS, is reportedly the fastest to reach 10,000 units sold in China.

Priced in the 259,800-331,800 yuan (US$38,600-$49,300) range, it's being sold primarily through Huawei's stores, reducing the marketing cost for both companies.

Sales in Huawei's home city, Shenzhen, have been boosted by a government subsidy of up to 50,000 yuan for each car equipped with Harmony OS.

With two other partners, Beijing-based BAIC and Changan, Huawei has released further new models, the Extreme Fox Alpha S and the Avita 11 respectively. A follow-up to the M5, the M7, is due to be released some time this month.

New smart car deals

Huawei has also just struck smart car deals with Chery Automobile, Jianghuai Automobile and Jihu Automobile.

The tech giant's renewed activity in the auto sector has sparked plenty of discussion about just how deep it will go into the business.

As one observer said, it is hard to believe that a company that promises never to build cars has managed to issue so many models so quickly.

Analysts have also noted that its partners are mostly smaller companies. The big players, such as Dongfeng and SAIC Motor, are far too wary of Huawei to include it in their smart car plans.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Huawei is certainly playing the dominant role in the Sokon partnership. Not only is its brand and sales network driving M5 sales, it also took part in the design, R&D, and manufacture – reducing Sokon to the role of what some call an 'auto foundry.'

Not that Sokon is doing badly out of this. The little-known company has enjoyed a 47% run-up in its stock price in the past month thanks to the booming sales of the M5.

But Sokon cars will soon be competing in Huawei's store network with Polar Fox, Avita, and other models.

Auto industry analyst Zhang Xiang is one of those who believes Huawei is collaborating with car companies to learn how to build cars. In the future, he told 21st Century Business, Huawei will definitely go it alone.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE