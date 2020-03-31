Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei, ZTE win 90% of giant China Mobile 5G tender

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

Just as Huawei was handing down yet another bumper result today, China Mobile was delivering a lesson in China telecom economics.

The big operator has just handed out a generous 37.1 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in 5G contracts, with virtually all the work going to Huawei and smaller rival ZTE.

These are the prime contracts for phase 2 of China Mobile's accelerated 5G rollout, covering 28 provinces and an estimated 232,000 basestations, according to website C114.

The operator said it had contracted Huawei to build 133,000 basestations at a price of RMB21.4 billion and ZTE to deliver 66,700 units for RMB10.7 billion ($1.5 billion).

Ericsson won contracts worth RMB4.2 billion and small local vendor CICT landed deals worth RMB965 million ($136 million). Nokia reportedly bid but failed to win any of the contracts.

As the local industry likes to report it, Huawei accounted for 57.3% of the total value of the tender, ZTE 28.7%, Ericsson 11.5% and CICT 2.6%.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

To put this into context, last year Ericsson and Nokia both reported almost the same in China sales for the whole year: around $1.6 billion each.

Huawei will collect almost that amount from a single contract.

The vendor might have a good case for unfair treatment at the hands of the US, but it also gets the inside running in the world's biggest market, year in year out.

This is one of the peak years for China 5G construction.

The three operators and China Tower will pour around RMB200 billion ($28.2 billion) into 5G this year, with China Mobile expecting to tip in around RMB100 billion ($14.1 billion). (See The mysterious case of the vanishing Chinese customers.)

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE