Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei wishlist: Global talent, 6G, set own standards

News Analysis Robert Clark 9/15/2021
Comment (0)

Huawei is seeking to lure foreign tech talent to China to lead in 6G and to dominate global standards. Those are some of the points made by Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei in a recent internal meeting.

Speaking to researchers at the Huawei Central Research Institute, Ren said that despite US restrictions over the past two years it was still "business as usual" inside Huawei.

Let it go: Contrary to appearances, Huawei's Ren Zhengfei has told staff that despite US sanctions, it's apparently business as usual for the vendor. (Source: World Economic Forum on Flickr CC2.0)
Let it go: Contrary to appearances, Huawei's Ren Zhengfei has told staff that despite US sanctions, it's apparently business as usual for the vendor.
(Source: World Economic Forum on Flickr CC2.0)

"There has been no chaos within the company. Instead, the company is now more united than ever, and has even attracted more talent," he said. As a result of US sanctions, Huawei no longer sought to use the best components to make the best products.

Instead, it is using "appropriate components" to make high-quality products, which had had a positive impact on profitability, Ren said. But he told staff that the vendor needed to "boldly attract the best people from around the world."

Time for a pay rise

This meant it would have to change its compensation structure. "To attract top-notch talent from the US, we should follow US compensation standards," he said. "Our compensation packages must align with international talent markets, higher than those offered by local talent markets."

A new 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) research campus in Qingpu, Shanghai, was being developed as a place "where non-Chinese scientists feel comfortable to live and work," Ren said. The 1.6 million square meter campus, due to complete in 2023, will host at least 30,000 research staff, primarily to develop handset and IoT chips.

Six reasons why

Ren said Huawei would seek to lead in both 5G and 6G. He said the company’s R&D system, combining both basic research and product development, would enable Huawei to "lead the world" in 5G and other domains.

To prepare for 6G, Huawei should develop industry 5G and AI, with a special focus verticals such as ports, airports, data center energy and coal mines. He said 6G might deliver detection and sensing capabilities. "This might be a new direction of development for radio waves. Future growth for 6G might not be limited to high-bandwidth communications," he said.

Want to know more about 6G? Check out our dedicated 6G content channel here on
Light Reading.

For the Shenzhen-based company, the development of 6G technology was "preparation against a rainy day," he said. "We aim to seize the ground of 6G patents," he said. "We must not wait until 6G becomes viable, as waiting would impose constraints on us due to a lack of patents."

In the past, Huawei had embraced standards because it lagged the rest of the world and did not have a large customer base. When it came to 6G and other new technologies, Huawei hoped to set the pace with its own standards.

"When we aim to 'pierce the sky' and take the lead in the world, we must not be restricted by standards and must dare to blaze our own trails, establish de facto standards, and attract others to connect with us."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE