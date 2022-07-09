Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei unveils new flagship phones with satellite connectivity

News Analysis Robert Clark 9/7/2022
Comment (0)

Huawei has stolen a march on Apple by announcing its first satellite-capable mobile handset.

The satellite connectivity in the new Mate 50 series, unveiled in Shenzhen Tuesday, is admittedly limited to sending but not receiving texts, and only for those outdoors in mainland China.

It is connected to the China-built Beidou satellite navigation system to get around US prohibitions on using GPS.

The Mate 50 Pro will be priced from 6,799 Chinese yuan (US$977) and the Mate 50 from 4,999 yuan. (Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)
The Mate 50 Pro will be priced from 6,799 Chinese yuan (US$977) and the Mate 50 from 4,999 yuan.
(Source: Karlis Dambrans on Flickr, CC 2.0)

So while it might be a mostly symbolic milestone, pipping the launch of the Apple 14, which is expected to include some satellite connectivity, is still a milestone.

You can hardly blame Huawei, after several years in retreat and unable to embed 5G chips in their phones, for indulging in some grand talk.

"Crossing the mountains and seas, reaching the sky and the earth, the Huawei Mate 50 series has broken through the limitations of terrestrial networks to become the world's first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite," a company press release said.

News of the satellite capability, a first in China, was leaked before the event and was widely covered in the domestic media, with reporters tracking down the local chip companies behind the technology.

An emerging segment

But beyond Huawei, this is also another sign of an emerging new mobile industry segment.

Most prominently, T-Mobile and SpaceX last week announced their ambitions for a service that they say would cover all of the dead spots across the US. Details are sketchy, but if they can make it work, it can be replicated across the world (see T-Mobile and SpaceX want to connect regular phones to satellites).

It may not have the scale of 5G, but it certainly fires the imagination and, from the telco point of view, is a straightforward connectivity play that is in their wheelhouse.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Satellite market specialist Northern Sky Research (NSR) has described the direct satellite-to-device market as the single biggest opportunity in satellite comms history, forecasting it will generate $60 billion in revenue over the next decade and support 350 million subs by 2030.

Besides being satellite-capable, the new Mate phones are also the first to be equipped with Huawei's Hongmeng 3.0 OS and Huawei's own hardened Kunlun Glass, claimed to be ten times more resistant to breakage. Huawei said a market survey had found that more than half of the after-sales cases in the industry were related to screen repair.

The Mate 50 Pro will be priced from 6,799 Chinese yuan (US$977) and the Mate 50 from 4,999 yuan.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 27, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE