Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei to sell its budget Honor unit, focus on flagships – report

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/14/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei is close to selling parts of its budget Honor smartphone unit to the Digital China Group, in a deal which could be worth 15-25 billion yuan ($2.2-$3.7 billion), reports Reuters.

Huawei had in recent days denied recent speculation about the sale, which would effectively end its aspirations to continue dueling Samsung for the title of the world's largest smartphone maker.

Facing new US export measures limiting its access to key components, Huawei apparently is choosing to focus on the higher-margin, premium smartphone market instead.

If Honor becomes independent from Huawei, then the lower-end smartphone business also will be able to procure parts unaffected by US trade measures against Huawei, Chinese sources have quoted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as observing.

Huawei introduced the low-budget brand to compete with the success of Xiaomi's Redmi offering. In 2014, Xiaomi was China's largest smartphone maker, but the two rivals have competed intensely since for a shrinking Chinese domestic smartphone market.

The lower-end smartphone market is known for quite thin margins, with Honor last year not quite producing 5 billion yuan ($744 million) in net profit on revenues of between RMB70 billion ($10.4 billion) and RMB80 billion ($11.9 billion).

In the last quarter, Honor smartphones made up 26% of Huawei's smartphone sales.

Huizhou-based electronics company TCL and Honor's rival Xiaomi had both reportedly shown interest in acquiring Honor, as well.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Digital China reportedly plans to finance the purchase with bank loans in coming weeks. The company is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, after a 2001 spinoff from the Legend (later Lenovo) Group.

Wan Biao, Huawei consumer business group chief operating officer, will reportedly take over as Honor's chief executive.

The Shenzhen-based Chinese multinational in 2011 introduced the Honor brand, which in 2013 became a subsidiary. As well as Xiaomi, it competes with Oppo and Vivo in the lower-end smartphone segment domestically, and also sells overseas in Southeast Asia and Europe.

The new US trade measures require any chipmakers using American design tools or equipment to apply for a license from the US Commerce Department.

Major chip manufacturers including Samsung, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Micron have stopped their shipments to Huawei. Taiwan's TSMC says it will abide by US law.

The question remains of exactly which of Honor's assets would go with it to the new buyer. The deal could extend to its brand, research and development capabilities, and supply chain management business.

As well as allowing Honor to access chips more easily, an independent Honor would be free to develop more premium, flagship offerings outside of the Huawei galaxy.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE