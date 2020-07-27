Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei takes charm offensive online

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei top brass are making a rare appearance in the limelight this week at an online summit for customers and media.

The modest conference over several days is a shadow of the expansive company events of the past, like the annual Shanghai confab where 20,000 customers would pack out a convention center.

But even so, the intense interest in the company meant the event caught the attention in advance of international media.

The title, "Better World," gives a sense of the charm offensive nature of the event. The driving theme is the potential for 5G, Huawei and mobile in general to tackle the coronavirus and drive the recovery, not to mention help deal with climate change.

Guo Ping, the current rotating CEO, pointed to the company's healthy 450 billion yuan (US$64.3 billion) revenue from a "complicated" first half and promised to continue investing heavily in R&D.

"We're keeping focus and doing what we do best," he said, hitting some familiar talking points.

"We play a vital role in the global ICT industry... We have a broad set of capabilities spanning 5G, cloud, AI and industry applications."

For operators rolling out 5G, he advised: "Prioritize customer experience and spend money where it is needed most to maximize value of existing networks.

"5G deployment should prioritize hotspots and key industry applications. This is the only way to unlock the potential of 5G."

Some of Huawei's efforts in unlocking 5G's potential are of genuine interest to the wider industry.

Guo spent some time on the role of Huawei and partners during the pandemic crisis early this year. China Telecom famously built a pop-up 5G network in 24 hours that allowed, among other things, doctors to carry out remote ultra-sounds from 700km away.

Telemedicine was one of nine areas where the telecom industry can help deal with COVID-19 and assist in the recovery, Guo said.

Beyond healthcare, he cited manufacturing, aviation and smart city use cases.

He said a Chinese aircraft maintenance firm was now carrying out remote aircraft inspection with the help of 5G-enabled 4K livestreams, cutting labor cost alone by nearly four-fifths.

In aviation, Hong Kong airport's 5G private network had created a new ecosystem for the airport and partners, with the ability to analyze passenger and baggage flows and enable baggage tracking and self-driving baggage trucks.

In Xiong'an, the new development hub under construction near Beijing has 7,400 5G basestations that deliver network slices for smart banking, autonomous driving and environmental monitoring.

Guo said the expansion into smart city services was "a clear trend" among carriers in which they could use 5G, edge and cloud to deliver services without adding significantly to their existing cost burden.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE