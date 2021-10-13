Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei opens four more enterprise vertical units

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/13/2021
Comment (0)

Huawei is drilling down further into enterprise with the formation of four new business teams to target emerging segments.

CEO and Founder Ren Zhengfei approved the establishment of the new, tightly focused groups in September, according to a Huawei document leaked to the domestic media.

The four areas are customs and ports, data center energy, smart highways and smart photovoltaics.

Executive order: Huawei's Ren Zhengfei has signed off on four new units covering customs and ports, data center energy, smart highways and smart photovoltaics. (Source: World Economic Forum on Flickr CC2.0)
Executive order: Huawei's Ren Zhengfei has signed off on four new units covering customs and ports, data center energy, smart highways and smart photovoltaics.
(Source: World Economic Forum on Flickr CC2.0)

The formation of the teams is yet another step in Huawei's pivot to enterprise and away from its traditional hardware business that requires advanced chips that it can no longer obtain.

Business as usual

Huawei's enterprise business unit may have been overshadowed by the dazzling growth of the consumer and carrier divisions, but it has increased revenue eleven-fold in the last decade.

It was the only unit to register significant growth in 2020, with sales up 23.5% to 100.5 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) – a serious scale business in its own right, selling solutions and technologies across a dozen verticals.

Recently, it has been making investments in major areas such as cloud, smart car and digital healthcare.

The latest initiative is focused on sub-vertical segments, with the four new teams intended to be agile cross-unit groups to target specific areas or solution sets. Ren, who is reportedly personally supervising the initiative, flagged up the idea in a recent internal speech made public.

He sees each team as a cross-departmental group that can move quickly and break through silos to get results. He said he learnt of the idea from Google, though didn't elaborate.

The first such team was formed in April, targeting China's huge coal mining sector. Among other things it has been deploying a 5G solution that enables remote mining, greatly improving efficiency and eliminating accidents.

IT crowd

The new business teams have some broad ICT capabilities to draw on.

For example, the data center energy team can deliver new architecture, O&M and power supply to cut electricity consumption, while the smart highway unit can offer an automated road toll solution already deployed 50,000 times and an intelligent twins function that can manage road networks.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on
Light Reading.

Huawei's ports technologies, such as remote-controlled cranes and container management, have already been implemented in major ports such as Tianjin and Ningbo.

But it is notable that, while Ren has stressed the need to tap global talent pools to remain competitive, that doesn't appear to apply to senior management. None of the four executives heading up the new units is even from outside the company.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE