Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei moves to guarantee chip supply

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/25/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei is moving quickly to assure its semiconductor supply in the wake of the latest US government ban.

The Commerce Department announced on May 15 that it would prohibit Huawei from buying chips built with US hardware or software.

A ban on buying components from US suppliers, imposed 12 months ago, has had minimal effect on either Huawei's network or handset business.

But the latest restrictions, which will take effect 120 days after the announcement, will almost certainly have a deeper impact.

They will likely end Huawei's relationship with its largest chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Corp (TSMC), and curtail its in-house chip business. (See Huawei is running short of friends, but it still has options.)

Huawei is now reported to be in talks with multiple chip firms to ensure supply, in particular for its handset division.

It is turning to Taiwanese chip developer MediaTek and China's state-backed Unisoc as alternative suppliers, Nikkei Asian Review has reported.

According to Nikkei, Huawei is seeking a 300% increase in volume from MediaTek, the world's second-largest developer of handset chips, behind Qualcomm.

It currently supplies components for Huawei's low-end and mid-range 4G phones.

Ming Zhao, head of the unit that makes flagship phone Honor, acknowledged in an interview last week that the company would be working with Mediatek on 5G.

This would mean MediaTek products replacing the advanced Kirin chips made by Huawei's fully owned subsidiary HiSilicon.

HiSilicon, which supplies only Huawei, could become one of the biggest casualties of the new sanctions, as it relies heavily on US manufacturing technology.

While Huawei has virtually no choice other than MediaTek, the Taiwan firm is also a supplier to competitors such as Xiaomi, which means Huawei will lose the differentiation it achieves from HiSilicon.

Unisoc, formerly known as Spreadtrum and now a unit of the Tsinghua Unigroup, is another potential supplier. But it makes chips mostly for low-end devices and would not have the ability to support advanced smartphones.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Besides seeking new suppliers of processor chips, Huawei is stockpiling storage chips in case of loss of supply, Korean Economic Daily reported.

It has sought assurances from Korean memory chip providers Samsung and SK Hynix about continued shipments. Huawei is one of the largest customers of Samsung and SK Hynix, spending about 10 trillion won (US$8.1 billion) on DRAM and NAND flash memory chips each year.

Meanwhile, Huawei isn't the only Chinese telecom vendor on a US government blacklist.

The Commerce Department last week also added Fiberhome Technologies, China's second biggest optical network supplier, to its blacklist of companies that support China's surveillance state or working with the military.

Another 33 firms were placed on the list, including AI company CloudWalk, Softbank-invested CloudMinds, cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360 and facial recognition specialist SenseNets.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 26-28, 2020,
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE