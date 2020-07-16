Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Huawei: China's complaints about fairness ring hollow

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/16/2020
Comment (0)

Britain's widely predicted dumping of Huawei has provoked some equally predictable responses from China.

Besides the threats of retribution, two kinds of responses stick out.

One is the refrain from Chinese diplomats demanding "an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment" for Chinese businesses in the UK.

The other is from commentators that the ban is an act of "self-harm." A Huawei spokesperson said it would condemn the UK to the "digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide."

These views would certainly raise the eyebrows of any of the handful of foreign telcos doing business in China.

To convey a sense of China's fair and non-discriminatory practices in telecoms, government think-tank CAICT has just issued some data on "foreign-invested telecommunications companies" approved to provide value-added services.

According to the CAICT list, the government has issued 385 licenses to 266 companies with various levels of foreign investment. Of these, 314 licenses, or 82%, are for online data and transaction processing, information service and domestic call centers.

To put this into context, 84,000 domestic companies have been issued licenses.

So while the rest of the telecom industry is working on integrating AI, autonomous vehicles, massive IoT or digital media into their networks, China is pleased to announce that foreign firms are doing online transaction processing and running call centers. For every 316 Chinese firms with a VAS license, one foreign company is licensed.

This is a long way from the commitments China made when it entered the WTO 19 years ago, promising a relatively open value-added services sector with ample scope for foreign involvement.

In its latest annual position paper, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China has called for, among other things, the deregulation of IaaS and PaaS cloud services.

It points out: "While China has issued numerous policies promoting cloud services domestically, international cloud service providers still find themselves confronted with insurmountable market access barriers in the form of licensing, technical cooperation and data localization requirements."

Echoing China's diplomatic corps, the EU chamber calls for "equal treatment in the Chinese marketplace in key areas such as participation in standardization, rule-making, government-funded national R&D projects and market access."

As to the self-harm caused by China's telecom protectionism, the EU chamber cites cross-border IP-VPNs.

It notes that currently available cross-border VPN connectivity solutions "carry high costs, making them less affordable for small and medium-sized enterprises."

In the EU chamber's latest annual survey of business confidence, 50% of respondents say they believe China's Internet access restrictions have a negative economic impact on their business: 47% report lower productivity, 45% highlighted their inability to search for information and 15% said it affected their ability to attract talent.

We could go on, but the point is clear: Fairness is a handy China talking point, but in reality it has made little effort to keep its promises on market access and instead weaponizes market access against governments that make unfavorable decisions.

For all the talk of the UK punishing itself, China's largely closed telecom market, with virtually no meaningful foreign participation, along with its harsh censorship and traffic filtering practices, severely disadvantages business and consumer users.

Britain's Huawei decision may be a good one or a poor one, but China is in no position to demand fairness or pretend that it prioritizes the needs of telecom users ahead of upholding its political order.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE