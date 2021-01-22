Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Honor cashes in chips post-Huawei

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 1/22/2021
Comment (0)

Device maker Honor, free from US-imposed supply-chain constraints now that it’s no longer part of Huawei, says it has bagged a number of chipset deals with various suppliers. They include US big-hitters Intel and Qualcomm.

Honor referenced the deals, which also include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK hynix and Sony, as part of an announcement about a new brand strategy for 2021 and the launch of new products.

CEO George Zhao, as reported by Reuters, reflected on the last five months as being an "extremely difficult but meaningful time for Honor." He added, perhaps as a way of explanation for a new turn in direction, that "we feel the weight of expectation from industry partners and consumers."

Budget breaking

When in the Huawei fold the Honor brand was primarily associated with budget smartphones in China. Zhao sees a new road ahead, however. He wants to move into the middle and higher tier market – where margins promise to be thicker – as well as expand overseas. The CEO is also looking to expand further into the IoT market.

To underline the expansionist ambition, Honor wheeled out a new slogan, "Go Beyond," which apparently describes the company’s ambition "to become a global iconic tech brand by offering innovative, high-quality products with proven reliability." As part of the rebranding process, Honor announced that its new smartphone, View40 – the company's first new smartphone model since it was spun out from Huawei – is available in China as from today.

Honor claimed that View40, which incorporates the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, "boasts superior technology."

Under new ownership

Nicole Peng, VP of mobility at consultancy Canalys – and quoted by Reuters – said Honor wanted to show customers that it was "Huawei reborn," and that quality would not be jeopardized even though it was longer under the Chinese supplier’s wings.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Huawei, for an undisclosed price, confirmed the sale of Honor to a domestic consortium last November.

Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., the new owner, is jointly controlled by city government-owned Shenzhen Smart City Technology and more than 30 Honor agents and distributors, among them China Telecom and retailer Suning Tesco.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE