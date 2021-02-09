Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

HKT, Smartone near 20% 5G mobile take-up

News Analysis Robert Clark 9/2/2021
Comment (0)

The latest round of earnings results has finally given us a glimpse into the state of 5G in Hong Kong.

Two operators, HKT and Smartone, are reporting that 5G subs now represent around 15%-20% of their customer base.

HKT's 5G subscribers had reached 528,000, or 16% of total postpaid customer base, at end-July. It says it's targeting 20% by year-end.

Scene from above: The latest round of earnings gives a useful overview of the state of Hong Kong's 5G uptake. (Source: Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
Scene from above: The latest round of earnings gives a useful overview of the state of Hong Kong's 5G uptake.
(Source: Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

Speaking at their first-half result briefing Wednesday, Smartone execs wouldn't reveal the exact number but said it's the "high teens" of their total postpaid customer base of 2.47 million – or somewhere around 400,000 or so.

The other listed telco, Hutchison Telecom, is keeping its subs numbers close to its chest, as is the territory's biggest operator, China Mobile HK, which claims more than 5 million services in use.

But all are reporting some 5G uplift.

Break it down

Smartone says 5G is adding around HK$50-HK$100 in ARPU per customer.

"It is still a very material contribution," Smartone executive director Allen Fung said.

Smartone reported flat earnings of HK$267 million (US$34.4 million), but with a 3% rise in core revenue that it attributes to 5G and higher corporate sales.

HKT posted a 12% rise in mobile revenue for the half thanks to 5G take-up and 5G handset sales.

Hutchison said 5G growth and higher corporate sales had helped drive 7% growth in postpaid net ARPU 7%.

When it comes to coverage, Smartone and Hutchison are both claiming their 5G networks reach 99% of the population.

But Smartone cites French testing firm nPerf as finding that it has the widest coverage. It also says a local market research firm found it is the most preferred 5G service by consumers.

China Mobile HK leads in performance, however, according to the latest Speedtest results released last week. It gives China Mobile a 5G speed score of 197 Mbit/s and the lowest median latency of 11ms.

Business matters

Smartone, HKT and Hutchison all reported gains in their corporate business and a growing proliferation in 5G enterprise use cases.

HKT said it had picked up 5G contracts in nine hospitals, delivering services ranging from robotics to remote consultations and Holomedicine.

Smartone cited a 5G/AI solution that monitored traffic conditions in the city's freeway tunnels and a bus service app that tells commuters if the coming buses have any seats.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

Hutchison said its 58% growth in corporate solutions was led by surveillance, robotics and cloud-based services.

Looking ahead, Smartone's Fung said the business environment would remain difficult, with no visibility into when travel in and out of Hong Kong would resume.

But he said Smartone was "cautiously optimistic" because of the acceleration in 5G uptake and the ability to charge "a real premium over 4G."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE