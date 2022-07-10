Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Has Huawei found a reliable chip supply channel?

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/7/2022
Comment (0)

Huawei may have come up with another chip supply channel to circumvent US bans – but it has a few hurdles to cross first.

The Shenzhen-based giant will reportedly become the major customer of a new local chip fab aiming to supply some chips that Huawei currently can't obtain.

The new company, Pengxin Micro IC Manufacturing Co., is run by an ex-Huawei exec and is built on a site near the Huawei campus, according to a Bloomberg report.

Pengxin Micro, founded in 2021 with assistance from the Shenzhen city government, has already ordered chipmaking equipment, including some from foreign suppliers, and says it will go into production in 2025.

Huawei is expected to buy most, if not all, of the company's output, according to Bloomberg.

Huawei will reportedly become the major customer of a new Shenzhen semiconductor fab - but key questions remain unanswered. (Source: Huawei)
Huawei will reportedly become the major customer of a new Shenzhen semiconductor fab – but key questions remain unanswered.
(Source: Huawei)

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which runs the country's Chinese sanctions program, told Bloomberg it was aware of Pengxin Micro and its alleged Huawei connections but declined to say whether it had licensed any equipment to it.

Since the US bans were imposed in 2019, Huawei's problem has been the inability to obtain chips made with the most advanced technology, which these days means 5-nanometer and soon 4-nm processes.

Pengxin Micro will start working with 28-nm tech but aims to build with 14-nm chips, which will likely suffice for a lot of networking components.

Lack of clarity

But as Bloomberg wrote, working with 14-nm and 7-nm is still a challenge for many Chinese chipmakers. An even more pressing problem is the lack of clarity on how Pengxin Micro can obtain the advanced manufacturing gear.

The other point of caution about the company is the Shenzhen government's backing, which is a reminder that, besides being created as a Huawei supplier, it is part of the national wave of new chip firms intended to fill the breach left by foreign suppliers. Billions of dollars have been tipped into this grand exercise of patriotic self-reliance. Predictably, there has been a great deal of waste, most notoriously in the Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor debacle, which burnt through $19 billion without making a single wafer.

From Huawei's point of view, even if it becomes Pengxin Micro's biggest customer, it will still see the startup as just one more option. Huawei has invested in around 40 Chinese chip companies as it strives to reboot its supply chain.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Recently, Huawei lined up two domestic chip fabs, Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., a DRAM specialist, and Ningbo Semiconductor International, which SMIC is an investor in, to make chips for its telecom and auto businesses.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE