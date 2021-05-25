Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Harmony OS set to debut as Android drops Huawei as partner

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/25/2021
Comment (0)

Huawei is ready to launch its Harmony OS as a commercial handset operating platform.

The company has scheduled an event on June 2 to unveil the latest version of the OS, which was introduced just two years ago to support IoT endpoints and smart devices.

But the drastically shortened development cycle, driven by the US sanctions program, creates even more headwind for the Chinese firm in its attempt to create a viable third mobile operating system – a challenge that has so far eluded Nokia, Firefox, Samsung and Microsoft.

Moving on: After the split with Android, Huawei has a new beau for its commercial handsets, the Harmony OS.
Moving on: After the split with Android, Huawei has a new beau for its commercial handsets, the Harmony OS.

To date Harmony has not seemed to have won any support from China's domestic handset-makers.

Miss Congeniality

Big brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and even Honor – a Huawei brand until six months ago – have said they have no plans to deploy the new OS, according to Sina Tech.

Wang Chenglu, head of software in Huawei's consumer group, said the company aimed to have 300 million devices running Harmony OS by year-end, China Daily reported Tuesday.

This would include 200 million Huawei smartphones, another 30 million Huawei-branded tablets, smartwatches and other devices, and the rest from third-party products.

The planned Harmony release follows the launch last week of Android 12, the first to officially exclude Huawei as a handset partner. From now on Huawei phones can only carry older versions of Android or Harmony.

Launched in August 2019, more than a year ahead of schedule, Harmony OS was initially used for smart devices.

Version 2.0, unveiled last September, supported smart TVs and cars with memory of up to 128MB. The new version is expected to be capable of supporting devices with up to 4GB in memory.

Choose your audience

While smartphone brands have not embraced Harmony, that's not the case for appliance-makers.

Midea has been embedding the OS in its air conditioners, washing machines and fridges since last year and expects to have nearly 200 products running the OS by year-end, Beijing News reported.

Zhao Xiaogang, a teacher in the Department of Software Engineering, School of Computer Science, Wuhan University, said that unlike Android, Harmony covers devices with memory footprint ranging from kilobyte to gigabyte, and with interconnection taking place at the system level.

Android only supports smart terminals above the gigabyte level and achieves interoperability through the application layer.

For Huawei, Harmony is part of its repositioning toward the cloud and software as its old hardware business, devices in particular, declines under the weight of US export bans. Total sales shrank 17% and handset shipments plunged 50% in the first quarter.

Want to know more about the Internet of Things? Check out our dedicated IoT content channel here on Light Reading.

In a speech during a meeting with scientists last month, Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO and founder, said the company was now heavily focused on software.

"Because in the software domain, the US will have very little control over our future development, and we have much autonomy," he told the visitors.

"Hardware development hinges on advanced platforms. So even if we have advanced design, we won't be able to develop hardware without advanced platforms."

"In contrast, we develop software based on new ideas and algorithms and continuously innovate under a macro architecture. So we can develop virtually any software we want."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE