Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Google to invest $10B in India's digital future

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 7/15/2020
Comment (0)

Internet giant Google has announced it will invest $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years.

The move was announced after a virtual meeting between Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google parent Alphabet, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through an entity called the India Digitization Fund, Google says it will make investments to provide affordable Internet access for Indians in different languages. It also plans to develop products for India-specific use cases, covering healthcare, education and agriculture, and provide support for digital transformation by Indian companies, including technologies that could help rural economies.

Google has also indicated it may develop new low-cost smartphones to help Indians get online.

While there was no reference to any specific venture or initiative in the original announcement, India has witnessed several landmark investments by Internet giants in the last few months.

Amazon has promised to invest $1 billion in India and to support $10 billion worth of Indian export sales over the next five years.

Social media giant Facebook made an investment of $5.7 billion to acquire a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio, India's newest service provider. Google itself was previously exploring investment opportunities in Jio Platforms and Vodafone Idea, another operator, according to several media reports.

Perhaps the main reason for the interest is India's vast population of 1.3 billion. While cheaper smartphones and lower-cost data tariffs have made broadband available to more people, only about 50% of the population currently has broadband connectivity, meaning there is still plenty of room for growth.

After China, India is also the world's second-largest mobile market.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses, including small and midsized enterprises, to digitize their operations. Amid social distancing, Indians are turning to digital tools and applications to remain connected with family and friends and carry out everyday tasks.

The pace of digital transformation has clearly quickened in India because of COVID-19, and Google, like other Internet firms, sees a new opportunity to be a part of India's digital future.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The China factor might have also played a part in Google's decision to invest in India. India has recently banned 59 Chinese apps, including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Shareit. It has also introduced mandatory checks on all Chinese imports.

Chinese firms have made significant investments in Indian businesses over the last few years. As they are forced out, Google is likely to play a bigger role in the Indian startup space.

India is already home to the third-largest base of tech startups in the world, according to NASSCOM, an Indian trade association. In the past, Google has made investments in Indian startups including Fynd and Dunzo.

Opportunities in India could also help Google to offset the possible impact on its business elsewhere in the region. While it is not present in China, a recent change in Chinese security laws could affect its operations in nearby Hong Kong.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE