Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Foxconn unveils EVs, angling to make the Apple Car

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/19/2021
Comment (0)

Foxconn has revealed its concept electric vehicles that it plans to build for other companies, in a brilliantly unsubtle ploy to make the self-driving Apple Car.

At its headquarters in Taipei, the company unveiled its sports utility vehicle and sedan models. It already is the biggest assembler of iPhones, and is making a concerted push to eke out a similar role with Apple's car.

New car smell: The Foxtron Model E is one of three concept cars unveiled by Foxconn, as the vie to make the Apple car. (Source: Foxconn)
New car smell: The Foxtron Model E is one of three concept cars unveiled by Foxconn, as the vie to make the Apple car.
(Source: Foxconn)

In September, it purchased an Ohio automotive factory from the faintly struggling US electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors, for $280 million, as part of its efforts to boost its electric vehicle supply chain. It is meanwhile closely eyeing a similar purchase soon in Europe. And buying a chip plant in Taiwan in August for $90.8 million was also aimed at bolstering Foxconn's auto chips supply chain.

Apple accounts for roughly half of Foxconn's sales, but there's no reason, speculates the company, that couldn't go up further. For now, it will make electric cars for Taiwan's Yulon Motor Company, while it angles for bigger things.

The company also will make an electric bus for a Taiwanese transport provider. Starting next April, it's hoping to start mass producing an electric pickup, the Lordstown Endurance out of Ohio.

Greener fields

Apple has sought to make an Apple Car since 2014, but awkwardly, lost the head of its car project, Doug Field, in September. The former vice president of special projects instead opted to go to Ford, where he took over the role of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

It is a defection that will have stung in Cupertino. Up until 2018, Field was at Tesla, where he was a leading figure in the launch of the company's Model 3. Added to that, Apple has seen three other high-ranking executives in its automotive project leave this year.

Benjamin Lyon, one of so-called Project Titan's founders, left in February for a rocket start-up called Astra. Ex-Googler Jaime Waydo, who headed up the project's autonomous driving group, left for Cavnue, a start up working in connected roads. And its robotics head, Dave Scott, decided in May to take over Hyperfine, a medical device group.

Upsetting the Apple cart

The three concept vehicles are made by Foxtron, Foxconn's joint venture with Taiwan's carmaker Yulon Motor Company.

Foxconn has made bits of progress in building up its automaking chops. Since announcing in November 2019 it was wading into the space, it has embarked in spurts of dealmaking. So far it has struck a manufacturing deal with the US electric vehicle company Fisker (which is aiming to make an all-electric SUV from recycled and vegan materials, called the Fisker Ocean).

The company has partnered with Thailand's PT, a state-owned oil and gas company. And it's struck deals with Dutch-based electric vehicle maker Stellantis NV and China's carmaker Geely. But at the same time, it hasn't quite sold any electric vehicles yet. Volkswagen, Hyundai and obviously Tesla have meanwhile been churning them out. This is something Foxconn is aiming quickly to change.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on
Light Reading.

The SUV will start sales in Taiwan in 2023, under a Yulon branding. And a non-Taiwanese carmaker will sell the sedan, intimates the company.

The electric vehicle space is "the new battleground as startups, established car companies, and even tech firms like Huawei place big bets on a future free of gas-fueled vehicles," said Digital Africa's Tapiwa Matthew Mutisi on Twitter.

For its part, Foxconn is angling for a self-set target to provide components or services for 10% of the globe's electric vehicles by between 2025 and 2027. In looking to other carmaker partners, Apple has been rebuffed by worries those companies would just turn into the Foxconn of the auto industry.

So in the end, the Foxconn of the car sector may just end up being Foxconn.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Connecting Africa

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE