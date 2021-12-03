Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Fortunes seem to be turning for Huawei in India

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 3/12/2021
Comment (0)

India's second-largest service provider, Bharti Airtel, has awarded an INR3 billion ($41.12 million) national long distance (NLD) network expansion contract to Huawei, according to media reports. Huawei is running Airtel's NLD network.

This contract might have given Huawei a new lease of life in the country. It has been facing rough weather in India, with the government discouraging telcos from giving business to Chinese vendors.

The administration canceled state-owned BSNL's 4G tender last year to bar Huawei and ZTE from participating in it. There is uncertainty regarding Huawei and ZTE's participation in the upcoming 5G business as well.

Call waiting: Things are looking up for Huawei in India, as Airtel sticks with them.
Call waiting: Things are looking up for Huawei in India, as Airtel sticks with them.

While the government banned several Chinese apps – including TikTok and Helo – last year after clashes between the two countries' armed forces at the India-China border, it shied away from banning Chinese telecom vendors.

Different strokes

Surprisingly, Airtel awarded this contract to Huawei despite the fact rival Reliance Jio doesn't miss an opportunity to point out that they don't have any Chinese component in their network.

However, the chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, has come out in support of Huawei in the past as well. Mittal had publicly proclaimed that Huawei's equipment was better than its rivals'.

Significantly, this informal resumption of business with the Chinese vendors comes at a time when the tension at the border has eased, with both countries withdrawing forces from the disputed areas.

The Indian government is also preparing a list of "trusted sources" under the National Security Directive. Several people in the industry believe the initiative is targeted to prevent Chinese equipment vendors from participating in 5G deployments.

Other allies

Huawei has also got support from Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest service provider. Media reports say that while the company will not award core network expansion deals to Huawei, it may award radio and transport network expansion business.

Vodafone Idea has awarded business to the Chinese vendors to enhance capacity and address network congestion issues in areas where they already work with the service provider.

The operator is going ahead with Huawei and ZTE to address capacity and congestion issues for wireless radio and transport networks, but only in areas where Chinese vendors already serve the telco.

The recent developments indicate that private Indian telcos are trying hard to find a way to continue working with the Chinese vendors. This is largely because they provide better cost economics, allowing companies to offer services at rock-bottom rates.

While the government is trying to push the industry to use indigenously developed products and solutions, operators believe that Indian vendors will not be able to meet their requirements at the desired cost.

Going local

It's been reported that Huawei is considering various options, including collaboration with a local company and technology transfer, so it can allay security concerns and participate in the 5G market.

Partnering with an Indian company will mean that while equipment can be manufactured, Huawei can contribute with its software.

Many nations have raised security concerns about the Chinese equipment, which has led to its ban in several countries, including Australia, Taiwan and the UK, among others.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

India is one of the biggest markets for Huawei, and in spite of restrictions on Chinese firms, the government has not banned it.

In this context, it is not surprising the Chinese vendor will try to continue operations in the country, and to participate in the 5G market. Efforts to collaborate with Indian vendors seem to be a step in this direction.

Indian telcos have been asking for clarity on the issue, but with the government avoiding taking a stand, they seem to have decided to test the waters by handing over business directly.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE