Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Facebook likes Reliance Jio

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/25/2020
Comment (0)

Facebook has poked its head around the door of India's debt-ridden telecoms sector and is apparently looking for a way in.

According to a report from the UK's Financial Times (paywall applies), the social media giant was close to signing off on a "multibillion-dollar" deal that will see it secure a 10% stake in Reliance Jio, an aggressive newcomer that has shaken up India's old guard.

If the deal goes ahead, which could be delayed owing to India's COVID-19 lockdown measures, it will see Facebook command an even stronger digital presence in the country.

Through attractive pricing, Reliance Jio has emerged as the country's most popular mobile operator. In little more than three years, it has garnered some 370 million customers. Users of Facebook's WhatsApp chat services number 400 million.

Risky business
Foreign direct Investment in India's telecoms market will always carry risk – just ask Vodafone – but the timing of Facebook's attempt to get some skin in the game doesn't look too bad (assuming COVID-19 dissipates).

After the Department of Telecommunications got its way in the long-running legal dispute with operators about how to define Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are in hock to the government for about $3.5 billion and $7 billion respectively in unpaid license fees and spectrum usage charges stretching back 16 years. Reliance Jio – a newbie by comparison – need only cough up a relatively small $26 million. (See India's top court deals yet another blow to its telcos.)

This is all good news for Facebook. Vodafone has made no secret that it might have to pull the plug on its Indian operation in the wake of the AGR ruling. That would leave Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel with a duopoly. There's also talk that Reliance Jio might be the last nationwide operator standing if the government sits on its hands. (See India needs U-turn to prevent Jio monopoly.)

Another reason for Facebook optimism is that the number of Internet users in India, according to consultancy PwC, is expected to rise sharply, going from 450 million in 2017 to about 850 million in 2022.

It's a debt thing
Tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who owns Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) – the parent company of Reliance Jio – has the ambitious aim of making RIL a zero net debt company by March 2021. It's a tall order. As of September 30, 2019, RIL's outstanding debt was $41.2 billion.

Aside from wanting to raise money through selling a minority stake in Reliance Jio, which analysts at Bernstein value at more than $60 billion, RIL has been in talks to sell stake its petrochemicals business to Saudi Arabia's Aramco. It has already agreed to sell its retail petrol pump business to BP and will flog its telecom tower assets to Canada's Brookfield.

Google, according to unnamed sources, also explored buy-in opportunities at Reliance Jio before Facebook rolled up.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE