Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Exiting Telenor still mired in the Myanmar woods

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/9/2021
Comment (0)

Telenor is not out of the Myanmar woods yet.

Exiting its operations there after the country's February army coup is proving an ongoing headache for the Norwegian operator. Add to this two minor facts.

Hardware store with signs and banners for the Norwegian telecom group Telenor at Bagaya Street in Yangon, Myanmar. (Source: Jorgen Udvang / Alamy Stock Photo)
Hardware store with signs and banners for the Norwegian telecom group Telenor at Bagaya Street in Yangon, Myanmar.
(Source: Jorgen Udvang / Alamy Stock Photo)

One is that ​​Sigve Brekke's company was one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar. Making it harder to slip out of the country in the dead of night. And the other is that Telenor is majority state-owned, meaning its dirty laundry comes under extra examination in Norway.

In July, Brekke announced the company would sell its operations in Myanmar to Lebanon's M1 Group for $105 million.

To put that firesale price in context, Telenor has ploughed roughly $1 billion into Telenor Myanmar since receiving a license from the country in 2013. Telenor already booked a loss of $750 million from winding up its Myanmar business in its earnings in May, declaring the unit "fully impaired."

The military junta has dug in, though, indicating it wants a local company to be at least part-owner of the telco, if not owning a controlling share outright. M1 may find itself relegated to taking at most a minority stake.

Pick your partner wisely

M1 has been dutifully scoping out local partners. The Shwe Byain Phyu Group is one, which sells petrol under an SBP Oil brand, and also does some precious jewel mining.

Its founder and chairman Thein Win Zaw is a director of a consortium with a stake in Mytel, another of the four national carriers--and a joint venture between Myanmar's army and Vietnam's army-run Viettel. There's interest from other Myanmar companies too, even though talks with Zaw's company sound to be at a particularly advanced stage.

Another possibility is Yoma Group, owned by Serge Pun, one of Myanmar's richest citizens. His empire runs to Yoma Bank, the country's fourth biggest bank where he is chairman, and to a real estate firm called Serge Pun & Associates, with footholds in automotive manufacturing, construction, healthcare and technology to boot.

Yoma partnered with Telenor in an e-wallet service called Wave Money, where it has been particularly keen to increase its stake.

Leaning towers of Burma

Telenor also confirmed, in a third-quarter update last week, that its 8,900 towers across 330 townships in the company are in an awful state, because of vandalism and other damage.

As many as 800,000 customers of Telenor Myanmar can't fully access voice and data services because of damage to its infrastructure, says the company. Altogether Telenor has 19 million customers out of a population of 55 million.

The other three operators' towers are probably affected to the same degree, Telenor says. Meanwhile, the governing junta is telling all four operators to limit connectivity.

The junta since mid-September has cut off internet access in several areas of Sagaing Region; Chin State; and the three Magwe townships of Gangaw, Tilin and Myaing. One resistance group, the People's Defence Force, has threatened to destroy telecom masts belonging to Telenor, MPT and Ooredoo, if the operators don't restore services.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

It's better treatment than resistance groups are dishing out to masts belonging to Mytel, the junta-run operator. Over 80 of its masts had been destroyed across the country by mid-September, with more blown up since.

Other international investors are finding themselves in similar positions to Telenor. Australia's natural gas giant Woodside Energy has said all its operations in Myanmar are "under review", but it's more inextricably linked in multi-year, huge infrastructure projects from which it's harder to cut and run.

Only companies from China, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore are expected to remain, once remaining international investors withdraw. But at the current pace of things, Telenor may still be there against its will for quite some time yet.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE