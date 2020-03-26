Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsBig 5G Event
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Even COVID-19 can't stop Huawei, says founder

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 3/26/2020
Comment (0)

Not even a deadly virus originating on its home turf can upset Huawei, it seems. The Chinese equipment giant has already weathered the storm of US sanctions, coped with the detention on Canadian soil of its chief financial officer and shrugged off suggestions it spies for the Chinese government. Now it's bounced back from COVID-19 with enviable speed.

Already a deeply suspicious character to his critics, Ren Zhengfei, Huawei's founder, will certainly not have endeared himself to US authorities in his latest media interviews with the Wall Street Journal and the South China Morning Post. While Europe and the US are braced for a long battle with what Donald Trump has called "the Chinese virus," the Chinese vendor is bragging about its good health, flexing its giant R&D muscles and eyeing new sales opportunities outside its domestic market.

Of greatest alarm to Huawei's opponents will be Ren's boast about increasing R&D spending this year to a monstrous $20 billion, from $15 billion in 2019 (although Ryan Ding, the head of Huawei's carrier business, told analysts and reporters in February that Huawei actually invested as much as $18 billion in R&D last year). Even if the Chinese company has a broader range of interests than its rivals, these sums dwarf what other companies spend. Last year, Sweden's Ericsson forked out about $4 billion on R&D, while Nokia managed $4.5 billion. US-headquartered Cisco, more focused on the enterprise sector, spent $6.6 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

That R&D capability explains why Huawei has some of the most advanced network technology in the world, say many of its critics and supporters. "Huawei's leadership comes from having the best radios, and the reason they have the best is they have been making their own semiconductors that are available only to them," says Steve Papa, the CEO of US software company Parallel Wireless and an outspoken critic of the Chinese firm. "The US government needs to be pushing Department of Defense dollars into that area to catch up with and beat Huawei."

For hawks like Papa, COVID-19 could feasibly threaten US efforts to challenge Huawei in the semiconductor space. Even in the best of times, persuading private-sector investors to go up against "a state actor," as he calls Huawei, is difficult. The current pandemic now presents US policymakers with perhaps the greatest challenge they have faced since the Second World War. To any government institution, 5G semiconductor innovation might not seem like a priority while the rate of COVID-19 infections continues to rise.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Huawei, meanwhile, is already back to 90% of its production capacity, Ren told the South China Morning Post. By offering protective gear to its partners, it has been able to mitigate any major supply chain disruptions, he is also reported to have said. Outside the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the original outbreak, none of Huawei's employees have caught the virus, said Ren.

The news is not entirely positive. COVID-19 has forced Huawei to lower its financial targets for 2020, according to the WSJ (how much is unclear). Even if its own business is relatively unscathed, the European telecom operators that buy Huawei's equipment may struggle to carry out network upgrades while cities across the continent remain under lockdown. Projects may be delayed until the virus is brought under some kind of control.

But the chest-thumping Ren remains defiant. "Neither the US sanctions nor the pandemic had a major impact on us," he told the South China Morning Post. And his optimism that demand will remain strong may be justified: Usage of network services has rocketed in European countries where people are confined to their homes, with Facebook this week reporting a 70% increase in the time spent on its apps in Italy since the crisis began. "There is a demand we need to meet," said Ren.

He seems oblivious to the PR risks. Given the importance that mobile and broadband networks have assumed almost overnight, upgrades may be vital, and any business activity during an economic recession should be welcome. A Western vendor on the lookout for deals would be unlikely to face censure. But Huawei already stands accused of being a security threat, trade cheat and technology thief. The merest suggestion that Europe's pain is the Chinese vendor's gain is the last thing it needs.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
With COVID-19 comes the real dawn of the digital age

The pandemic will have a permanent impact on the way we live and work, forcing every part of society to evolve fast.

Brits show love for fiber in a time of COVID-19

The UK government will pump £5 billion into gigabit connectivity. What could possibly go wrong?

India needs U-turn to prevent Jio monopoly

The Indian telecom market is heading toward a monopoly controlled by the country's richest man unless there is an abrupt change in the regulatory environment.

Huawei's '18-month lead' in 5G is telecom's most spurious claim

Suggestions the Chinese equipment vendor's 5G challengers are years behind do not hold up to scrutiny.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
Big 5G Event
September 24-22, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE