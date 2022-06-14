Ericsson boosts distribution center in Malaysia for enhanced customer network support

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has commissioned a new facility at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) that will expand its regional distribution capacity and the strategic role of Malaysia in the company's ability to support the smooth operations of customer networks in the Asia Pacific region.

Catering to more than 20 countries, the Ericsson Distribution Center in Malaysia is responsible for the management of hardware inventory and spare parts in the Asia Pacific region.

The center manages inventory of new and serviced equipment as well as inventory replenishment, receiving equipment from other countries and delivering serviced equipment.

The new distribution facility will complement the Maintenance and Support Center in Malaysia, allowing Ericsson to improve delivery of support services to customers in the Asia Pacific region.

The 68,000 sq ft distribution center is located at the Cainiao Aeropolis Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) Hub at KLIA's Cargo Village and operated by CEVA Logistics, one of the world's largest supply chain management companies.

The distribution center in Malaysia complements Ericsson's five distribution centers for global hardware inventory management located in Dallas, Dubai, Netherlands, and Taiwan.

