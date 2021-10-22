Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Enterprise, not 5G, powers China Mobile, Unicom earnings growth

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/22/2021
Comment (0)

Chinese operators are the latest to report a healthy bump in earnings and revenue.

China Mobile's third quarter net profit rose 11.7% to 28 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) on 10% higher revenue of 205 billion yuan, the company announced Wednesday.

Over the first three quarters it hiked net earnings 6.9% to 87.2 billion yuan and operating revenue 12.9% to 648.6 billion yuan.

China Unicom, the smallest of the big three state-owned telcos, reported a 12% boost in Q3 income of 3.7 billion, with revenue up 7%.

Yet the Chinese numbers tell a different story from their Korean and US counterparts, who show signs of reaping the benefits of their 5G investments. If anything 5G appears to have depressed earnings in spite of, or perhaps because of, their enormous customer take-up.

It's in the numbers

That's especially true for China Mobile, which now claims 331 million "5G package" customers – that is, customers that have signed up for a 5G plan. Of these, just 160 million are using the new network with a 5G device. That's still an enormous number itself and includes the 33 million added in Q3 alone – more than South Korea's entire 5G customer base.

But while China Mobile might be sweating the LTE network by selling bigger data bundles to 4G users, it is carrying 171 million '5G' customers on the legacy network, which means it is missing out on the efficiency and capacity gains of 5G. That is especially concerning when mobile ARPU is down. Mobile's ARPU slipped 4.0% from Q2 to Q3 – not where you want to go when you're piling on 5G subs and when mobile data usage per handset has climbed by a third.

Broadband, China Mobile's other big consumer line of business, experienced a 3.6% ARPU decline in Q3.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on
Light Reading.

Rather than 5G, enterprise was the biggest source of growth for both China Mobile and China Unicom.

China Mobile's Q3 cloud and industrial internet revenue soared 46% to 49 billion yuan, or nearly a quarter of total revenue. The company said it had "seized the development opportunities" provided by accelerated digital transformation.

China Unicom's Q3 industry internet revenue increased 29% to 12 billion yuan – around 15% of its total sales.

Looking ahead, Unicom said it hoped to "fully unlock" the potential of digital transformation and its the mixed-ownership reform.

China Mobile's Hong Kong stock closed 0.41% higher in Thursday trading.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE