Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Does Jio's gamble on 700MHz give it an advantage over Airtel?

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 8/8/2022
Comment (0)

One of the most surprising aspects of India's 5G auction was Reliance Jio acquiring 700MHz spectrum for all 22 circles, while archrival Bharti Airtel completely ignored this frequency band.

As a result, Reliance Jio is now the country's sole owner of the 700MHz spectrum. It bought a total of 220MHz of the 700MHz spectrum band for 392.7 billion Indian rupees (US$4.95 billion).

Analysts believe that it gives the operator a significant advantage since the 700MHz band is required to launch standalone 5G.

Reliance Jio is now the sole owner of the 700MHz spectrum in the country. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
Reliance Jio is now the sole owner of the 700MHz spectrum in the country.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

This band offers improved indoor coverage and significant cost benefits as it covers a larger area, while the midband offers better speed.

Standing alone

"With Jio acquiring 700MHz, we believe that the company is well placed to roll out standalone (SA) 5G," said a note issued by the Bank of America (BofA).

"The advantage of SA 5G is that the company would be able to offer the true low latency applications, such as slicing. This is difficult for its peers to offer given the lack of spectrum (telcos cannot roll this out on 4G bands)."

The biggest problem faced by Jio is that it hasn't been able to attract premium customers who were early adopters and who have largely remained loyal to the incumbent operators, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea. However, some analysts believe that this could change with the service provider's 700MHz advantage.

"While SA 5G still lags in terms of handsets, equipment and application, we find Jio better placed than its peers to offer a differentiated service. This could help the company to poach high-end customers (a chink in its armour) from its competitors – likely increasing competition at the high-end," added the BofA note.

Try, try again

The 700MHz spectrum was also on sale in the 2016 and 2021 spectrum auctions, but it remained unsold because of the high reserve price. This time, it was offered at a 40% reduction.

Media reports suggest Airtel believes it has enough midband spectrum (1800MHz and 2100MHz) and does not plan to bid for any 700MHz spectrum in the future.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

In the short term, as 5G services are launched in metros and major cities, and there is no killer use case for consumers, SA 5G might not be required.

However, Airtel will likely need to acquire 700MHz sometime in the future and may end up spending more. Additionally, various telcos in major economies still continue to offer 5G NSA, which uses 4G core.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE